Dipika teams up with Ghosal, Joshna for world titles

London: Squash ace Dipika Pallikal teamed up with brother-in-law Saurav Ghosal and longtime teammate Joshna Chinappa to win the mixed doubles and women’s doubles title at World Doubles Championships here. Dipika first clinched the mixed doubles title with Ghosal with a 11-6 11-8 win over England’s Adrian Waller and Alison Waters. Dipika and Joshna triumphed in the women’s doubles final with a 11-9 4-11 11-8 win over England’s Sarah Jane Perry and Waters.
New Delhi
Chahat wins gold at Thailand Age Group Swimming Championship
Indian swimmer Chahat Arora clinched a gold medal in the women’s 50m breaststroke event at the Thailand Age Group Championship. The Chandigarh swimmer won after equalling her own previous best Indian time of 33.62 seconds in Samut Prakan, Thailand.
MELBOURNE
Basketball Nationals: Punjab vs TN in men’s final
Defending champions Punjab eliminated Karnataka 88-75 as Tamil Nadu beat Railways 93-70 in the semifinals of the 71st senior national basketball championship. In the women’s section, Railways will clash with Telangana for the title.
SOUTHAMPTON
EPL: Chelsea hit top gear with 6-0 win at Southampton
Chelsea roared back to form as two goals each by Timo Werner and Mason Mount and strikes by Marcos Alonso and Kai Havertz sealed a 6-0 win over Southampton. Brighton & Hove Albion beat Arsenal 2-1. Agencies
