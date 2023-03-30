Discipline helped win tri-nation title: Stimac

New Delhi, March 29
Stability and discipline helped the Indian men’s football team win in the tri-nation tournament in Imphal, head coach Igor Stima said today.
India beat Myanmar and Kyrgyzstan to emerge the winners. “The boys played with a brilliant attitude and the overall environment was also very positive. It’s the result that creates this positivity for us,” he said.
“This was our fifth consecutive win at home, and that’s very important for us to build confidence,” he added.
“We were very stable and disciplined and did not allow Myanmar or Kyrgyzstan any greater opportunities apart from a couple of minutes in the second half, where we were a bit soft. We could have done better in those areas, but the boys are always improving,” he added.
Two all-round performances by the Blue Tigers rounded off a successful campaign for Sunil Chhetri and his men at the Khuman Lampak Stadium.
Not only did India win both their matches against a fighting Myanmar (1-0) and a higher-ranked Kyrgyzstan (2-0), they also kept two clean sheets.
“It felt good to play these two matches, and it was important for us to get the two wins under our belt,” India captain Chhetri said. “It’s the first time I played in Manipur, so that was an extremely special occasion. We also kept two clean sheets, which was very important for our defence,” he added.
Chhetri struck his 85th goal in international football from the spot against Kyrgyzstan on Tuesday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months; slams Centre, Punjab Government
Former PPCC chief says he would visit Sidhu Moosewala's hous...
Delhi Police file chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case
Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal has posted the matter fo...
Nakkiana toll plaza on Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal-Una road in Punjab closed
Bhagwant Mann says it is the eighth toll plaza shut down by ...
Sikh shopkeeper shot dead in Pakistan's Peshawar
Dyal Singh, 35, was killed on the spot
NATO keen to engage with India, says top official
‘NATO has shifted noticeably in its engagement with nations ...