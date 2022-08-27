 Discus thrower Navjeet Kaur Dhillon in dope net : The Tribune India

Discus thrower Navjeet Kaur Dhillon in dope net

Discus thrower Navjeet Kaur Dhillon in dope net

In another embarrassing development, discus thrower Navjeet Kaur Dhillon has been caught in the dope net. - Tribune file photo

Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

New Delhi, August 26

In another embarrassing development, discus thrower Navjeet Kaur Dhillon has been caught in the dope net.

Dhillon, who finished seventh at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, has been sanctioned after an out-of-competition test showed traces of testosterone.

The Punjab athlete, though, maintained that she did not fail any dope test. The 27-year-old also claimed that she did not receive any provisional suspension letter from either the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) or the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA).

“I have not received any such letter. This is a big shock to me. This is the first time I am hearing about this,” Dhillon told The Tribune.

However, multiple sources, including Athletics Federation of India (AFI) president Adille Sumariwalla, have confirmed that the discus thrower has flunked a dope test. It is understood that her samples were taken during a training stint in Antalya, Turkey, in May.

“We have zero tolerance for doping,” Sumariwalla said. “The AFI is working closely with NADA and AIU to try and eradicate the use of prohibited substances by athletes. I have made it clear that no one can escape, however big the athlete may be,” he added. “It is upon the athletes to prove their innocence to NADA and AIU, which are independent and autonomous bodies,” he added.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

Watch: 4 Indian women racially abused, assaulted in Texas, told to 'go back to India'

2
Ludhiana

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann hands over land allotment letter to Tata Steel for setting up its maiden Rs 2600-crore steel plant at Ludhiana

3
Trending

Sonali Phogat's old video from a nightclub with her murder accused Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Wasi surfaces

4
Nation

Ghulam Nabi Azad resigns from Congress; says all decisions were being taken by Rahul Gandhi or his 'security guards' and 'personal assistants'

5
Nation

Sonali Phogat's drink was 'spiked' by accused at restaurant before her death; 2 arrested, charged with murder

6
Haryana

Sonali Phogat's daughter inconsolable as her body arrives in Hisar; brother-in-law claims property dispute cause behind murder

7
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's family raises objection to Salim Merchant releasing song of the late singer

8
Punjab

'Bambiha gang member' Mandeep Manali killed in Philippines

9
Haryana

6 of family found dead at home in Haryana's Ambala

10
Nation

UGC declares 21 universities as 'fake', maximum from Delhi followed by Uttar Pradesh

Don't Miss

View All
Sonali Phogat’s old video from a nightclub with her murder accused Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Wasi surfaces
Trending

Sonali Phogat's old video from a nightclub with her murder accused Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Wasi surfaces

Viral video: Sikh pilot makes inflight announcement in Punjabi-English mix, Internet falls in love with him
Trending

Viral video: Sikh pilot makes inflight announcement in Punjabi-English mix; Internet falls in love with the sardar

Ravish Kumar serves fodder for memes following Adani’s stake in NDTV
Trending

Ravish Kumar serves fodder for memes following Adani's stake in NDTV

A school with 42 pairs of twins, 2 sets of triplets
Schools

A school with 42 pairs of twins, 2 sets of triplets

25 kmph speed cap outside Chandigarh education institutions, hospitals
Chandigarh

25 kmph speed cap outside Chandigarh education institutions, hospitals

Gram pradhan loses life saving others, 7 of his family die too
Himachal

Gram pradhan loses life saving others, 7 of his family die too in Mandi

Miss Universe to allow married women from 2023
Entertainment

Miss Universe to allow married women from 2023

Teacher in china fired over her cat's appearance in online class wins Rs 4.6 lakh payout
Trending

Teacher in China fired after her cat's appearance in online class wins Rs 4.6 lakh payout

Top News

‘Situation irretrievable,’ Azad snaps ties with Cong after 5 decades, to float party

'Situation irretrievable,' Ghulam Nabi Azad snaps ties with Congress after 5 decades, to float party

Says all decisions being taken by Rahul Gandhi’s personal as...

8 loyalists put in papers too

8 loyalists of Ghulam Nabi Azad put in papers too

Congress jolted ahead of Himachal, Gujarat elections

Congress jolted ahead of Himachal, Gujarat elections

Resignation could trigger more exits

Phogat’s drink was ‘spiked’ by aides at party

Phogat's drink was 'spiked' by aides at party

Economic interest likely motive: Cops

Freebies: Supreme Court refers PIL to 3-judge Bench

Freebies: Supreme Court refers PIL to 3-judge Bench


Cities

View All

Amritsar: ‘Justice finally, proved they weren’t terrorists’

Fake encounter: 'Justice finally, proved they weren't terrorists'

Assembly panel stops construction of four-star hotel in colonial-era Amritsar Circuit House Complex

GNDU VC's appointment: Allegations fly thick & fast

Amritsar: Drug peddler held with 4-kg heroin

Sand, gravel transporters hold stir against Punjab govt

Contingency plans by Canadian universities as visas delayed

Contingency plans by Canadian universities as student visas delayed

Lumpy skin disease scare, carcasses lying in the open in Bathinda

VB starts probe into purchase of furniture by Bathinda tech varsity

Chandigarh MC plans city’s first animal rescue centre

Chandigarh MC plans city’s first animal rescue centre

4 stray cows starve to death at Panchkula pound

Experts can decide if 2004 map suitable: Centre to Punjab and Haryana High Court

Ex-Mayor among 20 acquitted of assaulting Mirwaiz Umar Farooq

Chandigarh administration blacklists firm for delaying wages

2020 Delhi riots: Court grants bail to man accused of burning, ransacking house

2020 Delhi riots: Court grants bail to man accused of burning, ransacking house

CBI FIR fake, BJP-ruled Centre acting like ‘serial killer’ to eliminate state govts: Manish Sisodia

'150 per cent' confident of safely pulling down Supertech twin towers in Noida: Demolition firm

WhatsApp privacy policy places users in ‘take it or leave it’ situation, forces into agreement: Delhi High Court

40 MLAs were targeted by BJP with offer of Rs 20 crore each: AAP

Staff nurse at Jalandhar hospital killed over ‘lovers tiff’, say police

Staff nurse at Jalandhar hospital killed over ‘lovers tiff’, say police

2 killed as car rams into stationary truck on Phagwara highway

2 nurses attacked with swords; 1 dead, other critically injured

Jalandhar: 4 nabbed with Rs 12L drug money, heroin & lahan

Woman dies after delivery in Jalandhar, kin blame pvt hospital staff

Nepalese help decamps with cash, valuables worth lakhs

Nepalese help decamps with cash, valuables worth lakhs in Ludhiana

Ludhiana civic body plans to move SC after NGT dismisses review petition

26 test positive, one succumbs to virus in Ludhiana

Action-taken report sought on illegal colonies

Farmers to meet Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann today

50-year-old dies, two test positive for swine flu in Patiala district

50-year-old dies, two test positive for swine flu in Patiala district

Dengue larvae detected at 589 sites in Patiala district

Patiala: This year's first F&CC meet on Tuesday

Punjabi University, Patiala, authorities clarify on ‘disrespect’ to books, protest on