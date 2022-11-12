Divyansh shoots down gold

PTI

New Delhi, November 11

The Indian shooters began their Asian Airgun Championship campaign on a positive note in South Korea’s Daegu today, picking up gold, silver and bronze medals.

Olympian Divyansh Singh Panwar won gold in the men’s 10m air rifle junior event, while Sri Karthik Sabari Raj Ravishankar won bronze. Kiran Ankush Jadhav shot down silver in the corresponding senior competition. Panwar outgunned local favourite Bang Seungho 17-9 in the gold medal match after topping the ranking round with a score of 260.7. Ravishankar shot a 258.8 to finish behind Seungho and settle for bronze.

In the men’s 10m air rifle event, Jadhav reached the final after finishing second in the ranking round with a score of 262.4. Reigning world champion Rudrankksh Patil finished fourth with a 260.2, while Arjun Babuta finished seventh.

In the gold medal clash, Jadhav went down 10-16 to South Korea’s Park Hajun.