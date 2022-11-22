Novak Djokovic goes level with Fedex

Turin, Nov ember 21

Novak Djokovic claimed a record-equalling sixth ATP Finals title on Sunday by beating the third-seeded Casper Ruud to top a fantastic finish to the season for the Serb.

Djokovic won 7-5 6-3 to secure his first title at the event since 2015 and match Roger Federer’s record.

The 35-year-old Djokovic, who had lost his two previous finals at the event, raised his arms out and smiled broadly after sealing the match with an ace. “The fact that I waited seven years makes this victory even sweeter and even bigger,” he said. — AP

#novak djokovic