Djoker hopes Rafa hits top gear soon

RIYADH, December 28
Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz expect Rafa Nadal to be at his competitive best at the Australian Open next month despite a hip injury that wiped out the veteran Spaniard’s 2023 season.
Nadal suffered a muscle issue in January that required surgery and will return at Brisbane this weekend before playing in the January 14-28 Australian Open where he won two of his 22 Grand Slam titles.
The 37-year-old expects to retire in 2024 with a series of injuries limiting his appearances on the circuit but has stepped up his training in recent weeks and 24-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic said his great rival cannot be written off just yet.
“I always expect him to play at his best, to be honest,” Djokovic said before his 4-6 6-4 6-4 defeat to Alcaraz in an exhibition match here on Wednesday. “Many times they’ve signed him out, they’ve done that with me as well. But we’ve proved them wrong. He’s not a kind of a player who will come back to the tour just to play. He wants to win titles, he wants to be the best, that’s why he is who he is, a legend.” — Reuters
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Qatar court commutes death sentence of 8 ex-Navy men
MEA says detailed verdict awaited, in touch with legal team
Ties with India have grown in hi-tech areas: Putin to EAM
Says Moscow understands PM Modi’s position on Ukraine
Haryana, Punjab CMs again fail to see eye to eye on SYL canal construction
Third meeting in 3 years ends inconclusively
Buzz over Kangana staging entry in HP poll arena
Bollywood actor has reportedly met BJP chief Nadda on more t...