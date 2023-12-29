Djoker hopes Rafa hits top gear soon

RIYADH, December 28

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz expect Rafa Nadal to be at his competitive best at the Australian Open next month despite a hip injury that wiped out the veteran Spaniard’s 2023 season.

Nadal suffered a muscle issue in January that required surgery and will return at Brisbane this weekend before playing in the January 14-28 Australian Open where he won two of his 22 Grand Slam titles.

The 37-year-old expects to retire in 2024 with a series of injuries limiting his appearances on the circuit but has stepped up his training in recent weeks and 24-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic said his great rival cannot be written off just yet.

“I always expect him to play at his best, to be honest,” Djokovic said before his 4-6 6-4 6-4 defeat to Alcaraz in an exhibition match here on Wednesday. “Many times they’ve signed him out, they’ve done that with me as well. But we’ve proved them wrong. He’s not a kind of a player who will come back to the tour just to play. He wants to win titles, he wants to be the best, that’s why he is who he is, a legend.” — Reuters

