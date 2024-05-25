Djoker still without trophy in 2024

Geneva, May 24
Novak Djokovic will defend his French Open title in Paris still without a trophy this season after losing in the Geneva Open semifinals.
The 44th-ranked Tomas Machac beat Djokovic 6-4 0-6 6-1 in the last clay-court event to prepare for Roland Garros, where main-draw play starts on Sunday.
Djokovic’s record in 2024 dropped to 14-6 overall and 0-3 in semifinals, including at the Australian Open against Jannik Sinner.
“If you play against Novak you just hope and try to play your best and see how it looks,” Machac said in an on-court interview. — Reuters
Are you joking? Zverev on drawing Nadal
Paris: Germany’s Alexander Zverev thought his brother was joking when he informed him he was playing 14-time champion Rafa Nadal in the opening round of the French Open. It will be their first meeting since the 2022 semifinal when Zverev retired hurt after suffering a serious ankle injury. “I was on court with (Andrey) Rublev yesterday on Chatrier practising, and then after the practice was over, my brother told me,” Zverev, a semifinalist for the last three years, said. “I actually thought he was joking in the beginning. But then, yeah, it is what it is.” Reuters
