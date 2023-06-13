 Djoker, the king of pack : The Tribune India

Djoker, the king of pack

Djokovic cements status in GOAT debate after scaling men’s Grand Slam peak

Djoker, the king of pack

Novak Djokovic returned to No. 1 in the ATP rankings on Monday, replacing Carlos Alcaraz. ap/pti



PARIS, June 12

If the debate about the best-ever man to wield a tennis racquet came down to statistics alone, Novak Djokovic’s status as the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) would already be decided after he clinched a 23rd Grand Slam title at the French Open on Sunday.

The Serb beat Casper Ruud 7-6(1) 6-3 7-5 to eclipse Rafa Nadal’s mark of 22 Grand Slam titles and extend his advantage over the now-retired Roger Federer, who won 20 Majors.

The trio have dominated men’s tennis in the last two decades with a collective 65 Grand Slam titles and divide opinion among their loyal fanbases and analysts about who deserves to be known as the best of the lot.

But it is Djokovic who is currently the last man standing among the ‘Big Three’ with Nadal effectively out for the season following hip muscle surgery, although the Serbian played down the significance of his latest crown.

“I don’t want to say that I’m the greatest,” Djokovic told reporters. “It’s disrespectful towards great champions in other eras. Each great champion of his generation has left a huge mark and paved the way. I leave these discussions to someone else.”

The 36-year-old won his first Grand Slam title in 2008 when Federer had already claimed 13 of his 20 crowns and Nadal’s era of unprecedented dominance was underway on the Parisian clay with the Spaniard primed to make inroads on the other surfaces.

“I’ve always compared myself to these guys, the two greatest rivals in my career,” Djokovic said. “I’ve said before they have defined me as a player. All the success I have, they contributed to it in a way... the countless hours of thinking what it takes to beat them. It’s amazing to know I’m one ahead of Rafa but at the same time everyone writes their own history. I think everyone has a unique journey they should embrace and stick to but of course the three of us and Andy (Murray), we reached the golden era.”

Djokovic’s rise up the overall tally gathered pace in 2011 when he won three Majors, a feat he went on to repeat four years later to get into double figures. The Serbian’s steady progress in the last few seasons is a testament to his mental strength and physical conditioning, even as his fellow contenders for the GOAT title began to feel the effects of their long careers. — Reuters

Murray oldest garsscourt champ

London: Andy Murray hailed his “perfect start to the grass season” as the three-time Grand Slam champion stepped up preparations for Wimbledon in style.

The 36-year-old Murray became the oldest grasscourt champion at an ATP Challenger Tour event, beating Austrian Jurij Rodionov 6-3 6-2 on Sunday in the final of the Lexus Surbiton Trophy to earn a seeded position at the Wimbledon next month. It was his first singles title on grass since winning the Wimbledon in 2016. ap

A first for Haddad Maia and Brazil

Paris: Beatriz Haddad Maia became the first Brazilian woman to reach the top 10 of the WTA rankings today following her dream run to the semifinals of the French Open. She beat Ons Jabeur in the last-eight become the first Brazilian woman in 55 years to reach a Grand Slam semifinal. Brazilian women have had precious little success since the days of Maria Bueno who claimed seven Grand Slam titles between 1959 and 1966. reuters

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Budhlada MLA Budh Ram appointed Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab working president

2
Nation

Video shows moments after iron pillar collapses killing 24-year-old model in Noida's Film City

3
Punjab

BSF apprehends farmer who hid drugs near border in Amritsar sector, seizes drone

4
Trending

Video: Bride seen riding scooter without helmet, Delhi Police reaction will leave you in splits

5
Punjab

Goldy Brar's close associate Harpreet Singh arrested

6
Haryana

Farmers demanding MSP for sunflower block Delhi-Chandigarh highway in Kurukshetra

7
Punjab

AAP government acting against Constitution by not furnishing information, says Punjab Governor; CM Bhagwant Mann hits back

8
Punjab

Three drug smugglers arrested for shooting at locals in J-K's Samba; 2.8 kg heroin seized

9
Nation

Gujarat braces for Cyclone Biparjoy; people being shifted to temporary shelters

10
Nation

Madhya Pradesh woman demands Rs 6 crore alimony from husband, booked for intimidation

Don't Miss

View All
‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief
Nation

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue
Nation

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; aggrieved father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’
Trending

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’

‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years
Jalandhar

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Top News

Centre orders probe into CoWIN data ‘breach’ as Oppn ups ante

Centre orders probe into CoWIN data ‘breach’ as Oppn ups ante

Health Ministry insists portal safe | Privacy compromised: C...

Farmers block NH-44 again over MSP, Sec 144 imposed

Farmers block NH-44 again over MSP, Sec 144 imposed

Fresh FIR against protesters | Wrestler Bajrang joins stir

4.25%, inflation at 25-month low

4.25%, inflation at 25-month low

WFI poll likely on July 4, former J&K CJ to be RO

WFI poll likely on July 4, former J&K CJ to be RO

Wrestlers were given June 30 deadline

Priyanka kicks off poll drive in MP, promises women ~1,500 a month

Priyanka kicks off poll drive in MP, promises women Rs 1,500 a month


Cities

View All

Family, farmers hold protest outside Jandiala police station

Family, farmers hold protest outside Jandiala police station

Notorious peddler Pehalwan among 4 more held from Delhi

Amid portal issue, colleges begin offline registrations for new session

Tarn Taran residents take out march against drug abuse

Political activity hinges around future of British-era woollen mill

Banwarilal Purohit puts stamp on waste plant site at Dadu Majra

Banwarilal Purohit puts stamp on waste plant site at Dadu Majra

23 charging stations to be functional by month-end in Chandigarh

CBI investigates ‘manipulation’ of Wildlife Board meeting minutes

Chandigarh’s first synthetic jogging track inaugurated at Sukhna Lake

Man found murdered in Burail, wife held

Delhi excise policy case: HC grants interim bail to bizman Mahendru

Delhi excise policy case: HC grants interim bail to bizman Mahendru

Relief for M3M Group owners in PMLA case

Ghaziabad blaze kills 2

4 shootout accused held

Efforts to make Delhi stray-free, says Mayor

Nothing ‘Smart’ about it: Rs 10-crore road collapses in just 10 months in Jalandhar

Nothing 'Smart' about it: Rs 10-crore road collapses in just 10 months in Jalandhar

2 teenagers drown in Hoshiarpur canal

Missing for past 8 days, youth found dead in canal

Youth dies of drug overdose, five booked

2 held with 343 boxes of illicit liquor

No breakthrough in ~8.49 cr heist

No breakthrough in Rs 8.49 cr heist

2 hook loaders flagged off

57 child labourers rescued

Rs 840-crore Buddha Nullah rejuvenation project nears completion

Rs 5 lakh, gold looted; daughter-in-law held

Patiala residents asked to submit tenant, PG, servant details

Patiala residents asked to submit tenant, PG, servant details

Safai sewaks, sewermen protest outside Fatehgarh Sahib MC office

Planning board chief hears out Bhaironpur residents