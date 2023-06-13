Djoker, the king of pack

PARIS, June 12

If the debate about the best-ever man to wield a tennis racquet came down to statistics alone, Novak Djokovic’s status as the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) would already be decided after he clinched a 23rd Grand Slam title at the French Open on Sunday.

The Serb beat Casper Ruud 7-6(1) 6-3 7-5 to eclipse Rafa Nadal’s mark of 22 Grand Slam titles and extend his advantage over the now-retired Roger Federer, who won 20 Majors.

The trio have dominated men’s tennis in the last two decades with a collective 65 Grand Slam titles and divide opinion among their loyal fanbases and analysts about who deserves to be known as the best of the lot.

But it is Djokovic who is currently the last man standing among the ‘Big Three’ with Nadal effectively out for the season following hip muscle surgery, although the Serbian played down the significance of his latest crown.

“I don’t want to say that I’m the greatest,” Djokovic told reporters. “It’s disrespectful towards great champions in other eras. Each great champion of his generation has left a huge mark and paved the way. I leave these discussions to someone else.”

The 36-year-old won his first Grand Slam title in 2008 when Federer had already claimed 13 of his 20 crowns and Nadal’s era of unprecedented dominance was underway on the Parisian clay with the Spaniard primed to make inroads on the other surfaces.

“I’ve always compared myself to these guys, the two greatest rivals in my career,” Djokovic said. “I’ve said before they have defined me as a player. All the success I have, they contributed to it in a way... the countless hours of thinking what it takes to beat them. It’s amazing to know I’m one ahead of Rafa but at the same time everyone writes their own history. I think everyone has a unique journey they should embrace and stick to but of course the three of us and Andy (Murray), we reached the golden era.”

Djokovic’s rise up the overall tally gathered pace in 2011 when he won three Majors, a feat he went on to repeat four years later to get into double figures. The Serbian’s steady progress in the last few seasons is a testament to his mental strength and physical conditioning, even as his fellow contenders for the GOAT title began to feel the effects of their long careers. — Reuters

Murray oldest garsscourt champ

London: Andy Murray hailed his “perfect start to the grass season” as the three-time Grand Slam champion stepped up preparations for Wimbledon in style.

The 36-year-old Murray became the oldest grasscourt champion at an ATP Challenger Tour event, beating Austrian Jurij Rodionov 6-3 6-2 on Sunday in the final of the Lexus Surbiton Trophy to earn a seeded position at the Wimbledon next month. It was his first singles title on grass since winning the Wimbledon in 2016. ap

A first for Haddad Maia and Brazil

Paris: Beatriz Haddad Maia became the first Brazilian woman to reach the top 10 of the WTA rankings today following her dream run to the semifinals of the French Open. She beat Ons Jabeur in the last-eight become the first Brazilian woman in 55 years to reach a Grand Slam semifinal. Brazilian women have had precious little success since the days of Maria Bueno who claimed seven Grand Slam titles between 1959 and 1966. reuters