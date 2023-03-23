Djoker’s not losing sleep over US events

London, March 22

Novak Djokovic said he had no regrets about missing tournaments at Indian Wells and Miami due to his Covid vaccination status but hoped that he would be allowed into the United States later this year for the US Open Grand Slam.

The US currently bars unvaccinated foreigners from entering the country, though the policy is expected to be lifted when the government ends its Covid emergency declarations in May.

Djokovic, 35, unsuccessfully applied to the US government for special permission to play at Indian Wells and Miami. “I have no regrets,” Djokovic told CNN. “I’ve learned that regrets only hold you back and basically make you live in the past.” — Reuters

Swiatek out

Miami: Defending champion Iga Swiatek pulled out of the Miami Open today because of a rib injury. The No. 1-ranked Swiatek was supposed to face Claire Liu in the second round tomorrow. ap