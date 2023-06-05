Djokovic back in quarterfinals

PARIS, June 4

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz inched closer to a blockbuster semifinal showdown with imperious victories at the French Open today as Elina Svitolina continued her sparkling run after returning from a maternity break to reach the quarterfinals.

Djokovic, who is chasing a men’s record 23rd Grand Slam to leapfrog Spaniard Rafa Nadal in the injured champion’s absence, blazed past Peruvian marathon man Juan Pablo Varillas 6-3 6-2 6-2 in a lopsided last-eight clash.

“I’m proud of all the records but it also means I’m not young any more,” said the 36-year-old Djokovic.

World No. 1 and top seed Alcaraz bulldozed his way to a 6-3 6-2 6-2 win over Italian Lorenzo Musetti.

A fired-up Elina Svitolina advanced to the quarterfinals for the fourth time with a 6-4 7-6(5) victory over Russian ninth seed Daria Kasatkina to stay on track for a maiden Grand Slam in her first Major since the birth of her daughter Skai in October.

Russians roll on

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova dug deep to return to the quarterfinals for the first time since her runner-up finish two years ago before fellow Russian Karen Khachanov also fought his way through on a bright day.

Pavlyuchenkova, who was defeated in the 2021 final by Czech Barbora Krejcikova, was tested by 28th seed Elise Mertens but rallied from a set and a break down to seal a 3-6 7-6(3) 6-3 victory in a little more than three hours.

Pavlyuchenkova, who has slipped to world No. 333, is the lowest-ranked quarterfinalist in the Open Era.

Khachanov, the 11th seed, also showed plenty of resolve as he battled past Italian Lorenzo Sonego 1-6 6-4 7-6(7) 6-1 to reach the last-eight for the second time. — Reuters