Novak Djokovic breaks a sweat to make semis

Belgrade, April 22

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic dug deep for the second match in a row to reach the semifinals of the Serbia Open with a 4-6 6-3 6-3 win over Miomir Kecmanovic.

Kecmanovic won the opening set without facing a break point, but Djokovic finally showed signs of getting back to his best in the second and then won the final four games of the decider in what was just his sixth match of the year.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion stretched his winning streak against compatriots to 10 matches going back to a loss to Janko Tipsarevic in Madrid in 2012.

Tsitsipas advances

Barcelona: Top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Grigor Dimitrov 6-1, 6-4 to advance to the Barcelona Open quarterfinals, today.

Tsitsipas converted six of eight break point chances to stay on course to claiming a second consecutive clay-court title after winning Monte Carlo last weekend.

Raducanu vs Swiatek

Stuttgart: US Open champion Emma Raducanu defeated Germany’s Tamara Korpatsch 6-0 2-6 6-1 at the Stuttgart Open to set up a quarterfinals match against top-ranked Iga Swiatek. — AP

