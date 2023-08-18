 Djokovic eases past Monfils, Alcaraz holds off Paul to reach Cincinnati Open quarter-finals : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • Djokovic eases past Monfils, Alcaraz holds off Paul to reach Cincinnati Open quarter-finals

Djokovic eases past Monfils, Alcaraz holds off Paul to reach Cincinnati Open quarter-finals

Novak Djokovic dominates baseline rallies in his 6-3, 6-2 win over Gael Monfils

Djokovic eases past Monfils, Alcaraz holds off Paul to reach Cincinnati Open quarter-finals

Novak Djokovic (SRB) returns a shot against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) during the Western and Southern Open tennis tournament at the Lindner Family Tennis Centre in Mason, OH, USA, on August 16, 2023. Photo: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports



Reuters

August 18

Novak Djokovic cruised past Gael Monfils and Carlos Alcaraz fended off in-form American Tommy Paul to reach the Cincinnati Open quarter-finals on Thursday while other top seeds Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas were sent packing.

Djokovic, twice a winner in Cincinnati, dominated the baseline rallies in his 6-3 6-2 win over Monfils and extended his perfect record against the Frenchman to 19-0 -- the most lopsided unbeaten ATP head-to-head record in the Open Era.

The Serbian made the most of a loose service game from Monfils and broke to love at 5-3 in the first set to close it out.

After racing to a 5-0 lead in the second he faltered on his first attempt to serve it out, but completed the win two games later in an hour and eight minutes. Djokovic will next face home favorite Taylor Fritz.

"We've been playing each other in different parts of the world, also in juniors," Djokovic said. "Early on, I struggled with him physically.

"We haven't played for quite a few years. It's great to see him back playing at a high level." World number one Alcaraz had not looked like himself in an uneven third round performance on Tuesday but was firing on all cylinders on Thursday as he harnessed his mighty forehand to chip away at Paul's defenses in the rain-interrupted battle.

Paul cracked the code to beat the 20-year-old earlier this month in Toronto but a handful more errors from the 14th seed this time around helped Alcaraz get the upper hand in his 7-6(6) 6-7(0) 6-3 victory.

"It was a really tough match," Alcaraz said. "Really, really happy with the level and think I'm getting better and better." Alcaraz came back from a break down four times in the first two sets but squandered three match points in the second.

The Spaniard was serving at 4-3 and up a break in the decider when rain stopped play for over an hour. He broke Paul's serve again in the final game of the match to book a quarter-final clash with Australian Max Purcell.

MEDVEDEV, TSITSIPAS EXIT

Alexander Zverev upset third seed Medvedev 6-4 5-7 6-4 in a clash between former champions, breaking the Russian three times and saving six of eight break points.

The German 16th seed came into the match with a 6-9 record against Medvedev and having lost all three of their meetings this year. He will next face France's Adrian Mannarino.

"Very difficult conditions but also a very difficult opponent," Zverev said of Medvedev. "He is somebody that gives you absolutely nothing. You have to win the match yourself and that's what I did today and I am pleased with that." Poland's unseeded Hubert Hurkacz unleashed 11 aces and 27 winners to cruise past Tsitsipas 6-3 6-4 in a brisk one hour and five minutes, setting up a meeting with Australian lucky loser Alexei Popyrin.

#Carlos Alcaraz #Novak Djokovic #Tennis

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Indian Institute of Advanced Study complex in Shimla 'sinking', officials send SOS

2
Sports

Ireland T20Is: All eyes on Bumrah; India's Gen-Next stars ready to shine on international platform

3
Trending

'Lai na photo': Sunny Deol seen scolding selfie-seeking fan at airport; video goes viral

4
Nation

Visiting US Congress delegation plays delicate balancing act

5
Himachal

Green tribunal had flagged Shimla's vulnerability to natural disasters

6
Nation

Unacademy sacks Karan Sangwan, teacher who appealed students to vote for educated candidates; Kejriwal reacts

7
Punjab

Punjab floods: Army, NDRF teams rescue 300 people from Kapurthala villages; 5,500 sent to relief camps in Hoshiarpur; situation grim in Rupnagar district

8
Punjab

Sikh man charged with stabbing 2 people at community event in London's Southall

9
Haryana

4 unauthorised colonies razed in Gurugram villages

10
J & K

JKLF leader Yasin Malik’s wife included in Pakistan caretaker PM’s cabinet

Don't Miss

View All
‘Gods must be angry’: Spine-chilling videos show house with people inside washed away; rail track, car hang precariously in air
Trending

'Gods must be angry': Spine-chilling videos show houses, people being washed away in Himachal Pradesh; rail track, car hang precariously in air

State award for 8-year-old
Punjab

State award for 8-year-old Ropar girl Saanvi Sood

Back to school after two months via boat
Punjab

Jalandhar: Back to school after two months via boat

Sukhbir Badal shares heart-warming video of Sikh soldier being welcomed by family
Trending

Watch heart-warming video of how a Sikh family spreads red carpet to welcome its soldier son

Another landslide in Shimla, 4-5 houses collapse in Krishna Nagar area
Himachal

Horrific Shimla video: Several houses collapse in fresh landslide; 2 bodies found, rescue operation under way

Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India’s win
Amritsar

Pride of Punjab: Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India's win in hockey

When The Tribune was among crores of Partition refugees
Nation

When The Tribune was among crores of Partition refugees

45 years of public-spirited journalism in Hindi & Punjabi
Nation

45 years of public-spirited journalism in Hindi & Punjabi

Top News

38 more villages in Punjab’s Gurdaspur affected by flood; 30,000 people displaced

38 more villages in Punjab’s Gurdaspur affected by flood; 30,000 people displaced

There has been a total crop loss in 90 villages

Mutilated bodies of 3 youths found after heavy gunfire in Manipur

Mutilated bodies of 3 youths found after heavy gunfire in Manipur

The bodies of the 3 youths bear injury marks apparently made...

241 judges’ posts remain vacant in Haryana due to differences between state govt and high court

241 judges' posts remain vacant in Haryana following differences between state govt and high court

A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud assures amicus curiae Vija...

‘I lost all my savings, everything is gone…’says the only survivor of Shimla’s Shiv temple hit by massive landslide

Lost all my savings, everything is gone, says only survivor of Shimla's Shiv temple

21 people went missing after the massive landslide, so far, ...

Shimla girl swallows packet of ‘chitta’; police engage doctors who take it out from her stomach through endoscopy

Shimla woman swallows packet of 'chitta' when confronted by police; doctors take it out from her stomach through endoscopy

As police stop them, the woman takes out the small plastic p...


Cities

View All

Civic body to conduct GIS survey of properties, infra to enhance revenue

Civic body to conduct GIS survey of properties, infra to enhance revenue

Despite tall claims of MC, dengue, chikungunya cases continue to rise

Monsoon fury: 52 villages inundated in Gurdaspur district

E-challaning for violation of traffic rules yet to see the light of day

Monsoon fury: 44K in 130 Punjab villages hit by flood, 9,000 shifted, Gurdaspur bears brunt

GMCH admissions: After anomaly, re-counselling announced for MD/MS seats

GMCH admissions: After anomaly, re-counselling announced for MD/MS seats

Ads: 191 toilet units up for grabs in Chandigarh

'Bandi Singhs' case: High Court gives govt, morcha last chance to end issue

Clouds over Chandigarh's rooftop solar plant scheme

Improve infra, cut vehicular movement inside Panjab University campus: NAAC

Kejriwal questions PM’s silence on Manipur

Kejriwal questions PM’s silence on Manipur

Alliance or no alliance, Congress will strengthen itself in all 7 seats in Delhi: Sandeep Dikshit

Coal scam: Delhi court convicts former Ministry of Steel official

Ambedkar varsity faculty protest against ‘poor work conditions’

BJP failed to protect women in strife-torn NE state: Kharge

Villagers come to each other’s rescue in times of distress in Punjab’s Mukerian

Villagers in Punjab's Mukerian come to each other's rescue in times of distress

Floods wash away veggie growers’ dreams

K’thala DC inspects rescue, relief works

Beas in spate, ravages villages in Bholath, Begowal, Sultanpur Lodhi, Baupur belt in Kapurthala district

Mukerian: 35 villages submerged after 3 breaches in dhussi bundh

Newly opened RUB remains shut at night for pending work, people hit

Newly opened RUB remains shut at night for pending work, people hit

Paying 2-4 times market value to farmers for land: Gadkari

5 of interstate weapon supply gang held

14 attack realtor with iron rods

Ward Watch: Ash from dyeing units, sewage overflow, traffic jams trouble residents

Students protest ‘faulty’ semester paper checking

Students protest ‘faulty’ semester paper checking

In a first, deaf and mute get due attention at I-Day event

Delayed salaries, pension irk staff

Restore smart ration cards of 5,000 families: BJP

Locomotive Works celebrates I-Day