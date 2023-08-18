Djokovic enjoys stress-free victory

Cincinnati, August 17

Novak Djokovic enjoyed a stress-free return to US competition following a two-year absence after second-round opponent Alejandro Davidovich Fokina was forced to retire after dropping the first set 4-6 at the Cincinnati Open on Wednesday.

Djokovic has not competed in the United States since the 2021 US Open final and was subsequently denied entry into the country because he is not vaccinated against Covid-19. He was far from his best in his 46 minutes of action. “It’s great for me to be able to come back to the court and to win a match but obviously mixed emotions with the way it finished,” said Djokovic. “Nevertheless I’m hoping I can build my form day to day and progress through the tournament raising my level.”

Up next, Djokovic is meeting with the resurgent Gael Monfils, who beat Alex de Minaur in straight sets earlier in the day.

Veteran Swiss Stan Wawrinka turned back the clock to overpower American 16th seed Frances Tiafoe 6-3 6-4. Wawrinka, 38, put on a vintage performance. — Reuters

#Novak Djokovic #United States of America USA