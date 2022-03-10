Djokovic in draw at Indian Wells

Indian Wells, March 9

Novak Djokovic was placed in the men’s draw for the BNP Paribas Open, although it remains to be seen whether the second-ranked player will be allowed to enter the United States.

Djokovic isn’t vaccinated against Covid. The US requires visitors to be vaccinated to enter the country. Additionally, tournament officials have said everyone at Indian Wells must be fully vaccinated to be on site.

Djokovic’s name was on the entry list when the men’s draw was made Tuesday, so the five-time tournament champion was included. He received a first-round bye.

“We are currently in communication with his team; however, it has not been determined if he will participate in the event by getting (Centres for Disease Control and Prevention) approval to enter the country,” tournament officials said in a statement. — AP