Djokovic slays on clay

PARIS, May 29

Novak Djokovic launched his quest for a record-breaking 23rd men’s Grand Slam singles title with a no-nonsense 6-3 6-2 7-6 (7-1) first-round victory over debutant Aleksandar Kovacevic at the French Open today.

The twice Roland Garros champion breezed through the first two sets before encountering resistance from the 24-year-old American whose lack of experience then showed in the tiebreak on the world’s biggest claycourt event.

Djokovic ended the contest with a sizzling service return on his first match point and will face Hungarian journeyman Marton Fucsovics for a place in the third round.

“It’s always a pleasure to come back here, one of the best tournaments in the world,” said Djokovic, who made his Roland Garros debut in 2005. “I’m very motivated to go far here, all the way I hope.”

Djokovic did not have an ideal build-up to the claycourt Grand Slam, missing the Madrid Masters and being eliminated in the last-eight in Rome, but he looked in good form in wind conditions.

Carlos Alcaraz toppled Flavio Cobolli 6-0 6-2 7-5.

Alcaraz on song

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz issued an early warning to his rivals as the Spaniard began his quest for a second Grand Slam title by easing past Italian qualifier Flavio Cobolli 6-0 6-2 7-5 in the first round today.

The 20-year-old has already cemented his status as a top contender on the biggest stages and is one of the favourites to take on the mantle of his compatriot and 14-time Roland Garros champion Rafa Nadal, who is absent this year with a hip issue. — Reuters

Racism on the rise?

Paris: Racism behaviour directed at athletes is getting worse and even software designed to protect them from it has little impact, world No. 30 Sloane Stephens said today. The American, speaking after her straight-set victory over Karolina Pliskova, first round, said she had had to endure it her whole tennis career. “Yes, it’s obviously been a problem my entire career,” said Stephens, who is Black. “It has never stopped. If anything, it’s only gotten worse.” reuters

Day 2: highlights

Sloane Stephens scored a 6-0 6-4 win over Karolina Pliskova.

Making an entrance

Sloane Stephens, the 2018 finalist, reached the second round with an emphatic 6-0 6-4 victory over Karolina Pliskova as the former world No. 1 crashed out following an error-strewn performance. Earlier, Australian Open quarterfinalist Donna Vekic beat qualifier Daria Yastremska 6-2 7-5 and 20th seed Madison Keys saw off Estonian Kaia Kanepi in three sets.

Felix Auger-Aliassime lost 6-4 6-4 6-3 to Fabio Fognini.

Rolling back years

Veteran Fabio Fognini rolled back the years to take down 10th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4 6-4 6-3 as the Canadian became the first top-10 player in the men’s draw to exit the tournament.

Marathon matches

Cameron Norrie outlasted local hope Benoit Paire 7-5 4-6 4-6 6-1 6-4. Denis Shapovalov beat Brandon Nakashima 6-4 7-5 4-6 3-6 6-3.