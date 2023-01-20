Djokovic stems fall of top seeds

Melbourne, January 19

Novak Djokovic propped up his left shoe on a courtside sign so he could stretch out his bothersome hamstring. He grimaced while flexing the muscle after one point, hopped on his right leg to keep weight off the left. He took a medical timeout while a trainer re-taped him during the second set — which Djokovic would go on to drop.

As if he needed another distraction, Djokovic was flustered enough by a heckler that he asked chair umpire Fergus Murphy to have the spectator removed from Rod Laver Arena, saying: “The guy’s drunk out of his mind. ... He’s been provoking. He just wants to get in my head.”

As Djokovic summed up: “It was a lot happening tonight.” Here’s what did not happen today evening at — Djokovic did not lose his way entirely and, most importantly, he did not lose in the second round, which is what happened to both No. 1 seed Rafael Nadal and No. 2 seed Casper Ruud.

Seeking a 10th trophy at Melbourne Park, to add to his own record, and a 22nd Grand Slam title overall, to equal Nadal’s, Djokovic put everything aside and beat 191st-ranked French qualifier Enzo Couacaud 6-1 6-7(5) 6-2 6-0. It was Djokovic’s 23rd consecutive win at the Australian Open, a streak that paused a year ago. — AP

Bird further messes Zverev’s day

Melbourne: Melbourne’s circling seagulls took aim at Alexander Zverev today, making a mess of the German’s trademark blonde locks during his shock 6-7(1) 6-4 6-3 6-2 defeat to Michael Mmoh. The former world No. 2, who is making his way back from serious injury, was a set to the good when the pesky bird unleashed a dollop of poo on his head.

Nadal sidelined for six-eight weeks

World No. 2 Rafa Nadal will be sidelined for six to eight weeks by the hip flexor injury he suffered during his second-round loss at the Australian Open, the Spaniard’s team said today. The 36-year-old had an MRI scan on his left leg today, which revealed a grade 2 injury in the Illiopsoas, the primary hip flexor. Reuters

Day 4: highlights

JABEUR ELIMINATED

Tunisian second seed Ons Jabeur crashed out in the second round of the Australian Open following a 6-1 5-7 6-1 defeat at the hands of Marketa Vondrousova.

RUUD SHOCK

American Jenson Brooksby upset second seed Casper Ruud 6-3 7-5 6-7(4) 6-2 to claim the biggest win of his career and reach the third round.

Frenemies

Belgian 26th seed Elise Mertens comfortably saw off Hobart winner Lauren Davis 6-4 6-3 to reach the third round, where she will meet her former doubles partner Aryna Sabalenka.

BENCIC THROUGH

Olympics champion Belinda Bencic held her nerve and battled back from 5-2 down in the opening set to claim a 7-6(3) 6-3 victory over American Claire Liu.

Last man standing

Andy Murray produced one of his greatest ever comebacks to sink home hope Thanasi Kokkinakis 4-6 6-7(4) 7-6(5) 6-3 7-5 in five hours and 45 minutes in the early hours of Friday morning. “Unbelievable. I don’t know how I managed to do it Yeah, I have a big heart,” the 35-year-old said.