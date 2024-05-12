Djokovic struck on head by water bottle

Novak Djokovic said he was “fine” after accidentally getting knocked on the head by a water bottle after a win. A man was leaning over the railing to hand Djokovic a notebook for a signature and an aluminium-type water bottle fell out of his backpack and hit the top-ranked player on the top of his head on Friday. After getting hit, Djokovic placed both of his hands on his head and curled up on the ground as a security guard shielded him. Then he was helped down the tunnel into the locker room. Djokovic had a bump on his head and he was checked by doctors. He also had a bit of blood on his head but did not require stitches. The incident occurred shortly after Djokovic’s 6-3 6-1 win over Corentin Moutet in his opening match. The 24-time Major champion was returning after nearly a month off. Djokovic wasn’t taking any further chances when he showed up for practice today, putting on a biking helmet when he met with fans again. AP

The Serb curled up on the ground as a security guard shielded him

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Novak Djokovic