Djokovic wins on Indian Wells return

Indian Wells, March 10

Novak Djokovic made a winning return to the desert, beating Aleksandar Vukic 6-2 5-7 6-3 on Saturday in his first match at the Indian Wells in five years. The 24-time Grand Slam singles champion joined Rafael Nadal as the only players to win 400 matches in ATP Masters 1000 series events. The top-ranked Djokovic is a five-time champion at Indian Wells, tied with Roger Federer for most by a male, but hadn’t played in the event since 2019.

Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka also won — barely — rallying to win their opening matches in third-set tiebreakers. Gauff edged Clara Burel 2-6 6-3 7-6(4) after trailing 0-4 and then 2-5 in the third set. Sabalenka, the two-time Australian Open champion, fought off four match points before outlasting American Peyton Stearns 6-7(2) 6-2 7-6(6). — AP

