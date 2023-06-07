 Djokovic wins Russian roulette : The Tribune India

Djokovic wins Russian roulette

Serbian outlasts Khachanov to reach last-four

Djokovic wins Russian roulette

Novak Djokovic beat Karen Khachanov 4-6 7-6(0) 6-2 6-4. Reuters



PARIS, June 6

Third seed Novak Djokovic’s flawless second-set tiebreak proved the turning point in his victory over Karen Khachanov in their French Open quarterfinal today but the Serb said he needed to improve if he is to book a spot in Sunday’s final.

Djokovic, who will face either Spain’s world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz or Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in the last-four on Friday, said a bad start almost cost him the match. Yet he eventually prevailed 4-6 7-6(0) 6-2 6-4.

“It (tiebreak) was probably the turning point of the match,” the 36-year-old, chasing a record-breaking 23rd men’s singles Grand Slam title, said. “Winning the second set or, you know, losing the second set would be quite a big difference.” “It worked really well for me. I must say I played a perfect tiebreak, seven-love.”

Aryna Sabalenka waits at the net for Elina Svitolina for a post-match obligatory handshake. reuters

Sabalenka ousts Svitolina

World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus powered past Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina 6-4 6-4 in a highly anticipated clash to reach the semifinals.

The match was an intriguing prospect with Svitolina, who last year became a mother, refusing to shake hands with players from Russia or Belarus following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine last year, which it calls a ‘special military operation’.

Australian Open champion Sabalenka next faces Czech Karolina Muchova, who stopped former French Open runner-up Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in her tracks with a 7-5 6-2 victory to march into the semifinals for the first time in her career.

Sabalenka caused a furore by snubbing the media after her last two matches, having been grilled about the war and her country’s involvement as a staging ground for the Russian troops. But she was all business on Court Philippe Chatrier, cruising through her quarterfinal in straight sets despite a flurry of 37 unforced errors compared to her opponent’s 12.

Fanning the flames?

Svitolina accused Sabalenka of adding fuel to the fire by standing at the net waiting for a handshake she knew would never happen at the end of their match.

“I don’t know, to be fair, what she was waiting for, because my statements were clear enough about the handshake,” said Svitolina, who was booed by the crowd as she walked straight to her bench after the loss. “I was expecting that and it was not a surprise for me,” she said of the jeers, which she also received when not shaking hands with Russia’s Daria Kasatkina in the previous round. Asked if Sabalenka was looking to inflame the situation by standing at the net instead of also walking back to her bench, Svitolina said: “Yeah, I think so. My initial reaction, was like, what are you doing? Because, in all my press conferences I made my position clear.” — Reuters

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

EXPLAINER: What is the Kakhovka dam in Ukraine?

2
Punjab

On Op Bluestar anniversary, Jathedar in Golden Temple warns of 'trend of Sikhs converting to Christianity, especially in rural Punjab'

3
World

Video: Nova Kakhovka dam in Kherson region blown up by Russian forces, territories flooded: Reports

4
Punjab

700 Indian students, mostly from Punjab, face deportation from Canada; minister Dhaliwal seeks Centre’s intervention

5
Punjab

BSF nabs two Pakistanis in Tarn Taran sector who crossed over inadvertently, hands them back to Rangers

6
Trending

Viral video: HDFC suspends its senior employee for abusing junior colleagues during online meet, twitterati initiates debate on toxic work culture

7
Punjab

Cover ups won’t mask botched up Operation Bluestar: BJP

8
Entertainment

Gujarati singer Binny Sharma robbed of Rs 40 lakh SUV in online fraud

9
Nation

Passengers offloaded at Kolkata airport after man shouts bomb in Qatar Airways flight to London

10
Nation

With Kharge, Congress may be considering pitching for India’s first Dalit prime minister

Don't Miss

View All
‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years
Jalandhar

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads
Himachal

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction
Trending

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure
Himachal

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya
Comment

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya

2 friends, one from Punjab, other from Haryana sell Rs 20 a cup tea from their Rs 70 lakh luxury car on Mumbai streets
Trending

Video: 2 friends from Punjab and Haryana collaborate to sell tea on Mumbai streets from boot of their Rs 70 lakh luxury car

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post
Punjab

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post of Anandpur Sahib

Top News

Govt invites wrestlers for talks

Govt invites wrestlers for talks

Union sports minister Anurag Thakur puts out a tweet to this...

Mismatch in affidavits, FIRs by 2 wrestlers against Brij Bhushan

Mismatch in affidavits, FIRs by 2 wrestlers against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Major train accident averted in Jharkhand

Major train accident averted in Jharkhand

The incident occurs at the Santhaldih railway crossing on Tu...

College student raped, murdered in Mumbai hostel room; accused security guard found dead on railway tracks

College student raped, murdered in Mumbai hostel room; accused security guard found dead on railway tracks

The police alerted after the woman became untraceable

Navy warship to participate in event to mark 130 years of Gandhi’s railway station incident in South Africa

Navy warship to participate in event to mark 130 years of Gandhi’s railway station incident in South Africa

INS Trishul's visit to Durban is in continuation with the In...


Cities

View All

Operation Bluestar anniversary passes off peacefully in Amritsar

Operation Bluestar anniversary passes off peacefully in Amritsar

Amritsar observes complete bandh in protest

Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal seeks Centre’s mediation to stop 700 students’ deportation from Canada

TOEFL now valid in Canada for admission, declares ETS

Two drug smugglers arrested with over 3-kg heroin, pistol

Chandigarh MC Meet: Ruckus in House as MP, councillor trade ‘abuses’

Chandigarh MC meet: Ruckus in House as MP, councillor trade 'abuses'

Kirron Kher 'eyeing' 3rd term as MP

28 Chandigarh heritage items go for Rs 4 crore in France

15 years on, Punjab and Haryana High Court holds Panchkula MC, others guilty of contempt

Helipad to come up at Rajendra Park with night-landing facility

Education minister moves High Court over UK visit

Education minister moves High Court over UK visit

GMDA to strengthen road network in Dwarka expressway periphery

Mismatch in affidavits, FIRs by 2 wrestlers against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

DU sanctions Rs 110 cr for expansion of central library

Car, mobikes gutted in G’gram fire incidents

Gang of robbers busted, 7 nabbed

Gang of robbers busted, 7 nabbed

Cops crack down on peddlers

Bizman gets extortion calls from international number

Polling booths to have cut-off limit of 1,500 voters

No respite from sewage overflows

International airport at Halwara 50% constructed, set to miss another deadline

International airport at Halwara 50% constructed, set to miss another deadline

Endless wait for vending zones continues in Ludhiana

Brothers murder man for stopping them from urinating near his house

Abducted man rescued in 5 hours; three nabbed

2 held on attempt to murder charge

Patiala MC to hold fire safety check at biz properties

Patiala MC to hold fire safety check at biz properties

Interstate drug racket busted in Fatehgarh Sahib, four held

International honour for ex-student of Punjabi University, Patiala

Committed to regularising all employees: MLA

College celebrates World Environment Day