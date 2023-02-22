Dmitry Dmitruk to coach boxers

New Delhi, February 21
The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) today roped in Dmitry Dmitruk as the team’s foreign coach for the next two years.
Dmitruk, who has served as the high performance coach of the Irish Athletic Boxing Association as well as the Irish national junior and youth teams for the last 12 years, will be leading the Indian men’s and women’s teams for the upcoming elite competitions, including the World Championships.
“India has emerged as a boxing powerhouse in recent times and I am extremely delighted to get the opportunity of coaching this talented group of pugilists. With the experience I have garnered in my career, I am confident that we will continue to achieve similar glory in prestigious tournaments together,” Dmitruk said. The 47-year-old has played a key role in elevating Ireland’s performances and nurturing young talent.
