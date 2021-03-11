Dog-walking IAS officer transferred to Ladakh

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 26

A senior IAS officer in the Delhi Government, who was caught in an embarrassing controversy over walking his dog in the Thyagaraj Stadium here, has been transferred to Ladakh.

Delhi’s Principal Secretary (revenue) Sanjeev Khirwar had been taking his dog for a walk in the stadium after it was emptied out by 7pm, with athletes having to cut short their practice sessions.

Following an uproar over this, the Ministry of Home affairs transferred Khirwar to Ladakh while his wife Renu Dugga, also an IAS officer, has been transferred to Arunachal Pradesh.

Also, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that all stadiums run by the state government would stay open till 10pm. The transfer of the officer and the decision to extend playing time means that athletes can train in the stadiums without fear of disruption by any official.

Dogged controversy

The allegation is that the staff in the stadium would force the athletes to vacate the premises before the 7pm deadline in order to accommodate Khirwar’s evening walks with his pet dog. Khirwar was reported to have denied the allegation, though he conceded that he “sometimes” took his dog for a walk in the stadium. He flatly denied that this was disrupting athletes’ training.

Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced the government’s decision regarding timings on social media. “News reports have brought to our notice that certain sports facilities are being closed early causing inconvenience to sportsmen who wish to play till late nite. CM Arvind Kejriwal has directed that all Delhi Govt sports facilities to stay open for sportsmen till 10pm,” he wrote on Twitter.

Stadium administrator Ajit Chaudhary was not in his office when The Tribune visited the premises today and calls to him went unanswered, while the coaching staff avoided questions.

But a Delhi Government employee who works in the stadium did concede that stadium officials have practically no say before senior officers. “Do you really think that the guards have the power to stop an IAS officer who walks in with his dog? He can’t utter a word,” he said. “It’s good that this news story was done,” he added.