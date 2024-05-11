Doha Diamond League: Neeraj Chopra misses top spot by 2cm

PTI

Doha, May 10

Olympics and world champion Neeraj Chopra finished second at the Doha Diamond League meeting as his big final effort of 88.36 metres in men’s javelin throw fell just short of Jakub Vadlejch’s winning effort here today.

The 26-year-old Chopra trailed Czech Republic veteran Vadlejch — who won with his third round throw of 88.38m — all through the competition. Chopra made a last-ditch effort but his final round throw fell two centimetres short of Vadlejch’s mark as the Indian superstar failed to defend the title he had won last year. Two-time world champion Anderson Peters took the third sport with a best throw of 86.62m.

Chopra had won the 2023 Doha Diamond League with a throw of 88.67m, ahead of Vadlejch (88.63) and Peters (85.88m).

Kishore Jena’s Diamond League debut ended in disappointment as he was eliminated after three rounds of throws, with 76.31m being his best. The 28-year-old has a personal best of 87.54m.

The next Diamond League meeting which has men’s javelin as a discipline will be in Paris on July 7.

