Dominant junior hockey team scores 4-0 win over England

Dusseldorf: The Indian junior men’s hockey team scored a 4-0 victory over England at the 4-Nations Tournament here today. Rajinder Singh (13th minute), Amir Ali (33th), Amandeep Lakra (41st) and Araijeet Singh Hundal (58th) were the goal-scorers for India.

New Delhi
SAI wants Bajrang to attend World Championships trials

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) wants Olympics medallist wrestler Bajrang Punia to attend the trials for the World Championships or provide a fitness certificate if he wants exemption from this week’s exercise in Patiala. Punia is planning to skip the trials for the World Championships on August 25-26 and instead wants to train at a foreign location to prepare for the Asian Games in Hangzhou beginning September 23. Bajrang had also missed the Asian Games trials as he was given a direct entry.

Galgorm (Northern Ireland)
Diksha maintains solid run to finish T-6; Manu 20th

Diksha Dagar continued her superb run on the Ladies European Tour, carding a 5-under 67 to finish tied-6th at the World Invitational golf tournament. Diksha finished at 5-under for the week. It is her fifth top-10 finish of the season. In the men’s competition, Manu Gandas finished T-20, his best result in his rookie year on the DP World Tour.

Newcastle
Lahiri shoots 3-under to finish third

Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri’s good run continued with yet another top-5 finish as he carded a 3-under 68 in the final round to end third at the International Series England. The 36-year-old had earlier finished second at the International Series in Vietnam. Lahiri finished at 8-under, seven shots behind winner Andy Ogletree (64). Ian Poulter (64) finished second at 9-under. Among the other Indians, Ajeetesh Sandhu was T-31, while Gaganjeet Bhullar was T-65 and Jyoti Randhawa was T-74.

Cleveland
Venus withdraws from Cleveland event with injury

Venus Williams withdrew from Tennis in the Land because of a knee injury, but the seven-time Grand Slam singles champion plans on playing in next week’s US Open. The 43-year-old has received a wild card to compete at the US Open, which begins on August 28. She won back-to-back titles at Flushing Meadows in 2000-2001 after reaching the final in her debut in 1997.

Olympia Fields (US)
Hovland shoots record 61 to win BMW Championship

Viktor Hovland kept hitting every shot just the way he wanted on the back-nine at Olympia Fields. Rory McIlroy was keeping his card and kept writing “3” in just about every box. Hovland delivered the best round of his career at just the right time, turning a two-man race into a one-man show by breaking the course record with a 9-under 61 to surge past Scottie Scheffler and Matt Fitzpatrick and win the BMW Championship.

Madrid
Spain’s football chief apologises for kissing player

The Spanish football federation president apologised today after an unsolicited kiss he planted on player Jenni Hermoso’s lips during celebrations of the country’s Women’s World Cup victory sparked outrage in Spain. The incident happened as federation chief Luis Rubiales handed the Spanish team gold medals after they beat England 1-0 in the final on Sunday. Meanwhile, it was revealed that Spain captain Olga Carmona found out after the final match that her father had died. agencies

