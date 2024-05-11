Dominic Thiem to retire at end of season

London, May 10

Former US Open champion Dominic Thiem plans to retire at the end of the year after struggling to return to his top form following a wrist injury. “I am going to finish my career with the end of this season,” Thiem said, calling it a “very sad but also very beautiful message.”

The 30-year-old Austrian player won his only Grand Slam title at Flushing Meadows in 2020. His five-set victory over Alexander Zverev made Thiem the first man to overcome a two-set deficit in a US Open final in 71 years.

He was also runner-up at three Grand Slams: the 2018 and 2019 French Opens and the 2020 Australian Open. He reached a career-high No. 3 ranking in 2020. Thiem has won 17 titles. “I was thinking about this decision for a long time,” he said. — AP

