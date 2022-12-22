 Donald lavishes praise on bowlers : The Tribune India

Donald lavishes praise on bowlers

Donald lavishes praise on bowlers

Allan Donald, Bangladesh bowling coach



PTI

Mirpur, December 21

Bangladesh bowlers have been “really good” in keeping India star Virat Kohli quiet in the ongoing series and bowling coach Allan Donald expects that to continue in the second Test tomorrow.

Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam dismissed Kohli with a beauty in the first innings in Chattogram even as the former India captain remained unbeaten on 19 in the second essay.

Stand-in skipper KL Rahul too found it tough in the first Test. “They are the prized wickets aren’t they, it is like bowling to (Sachin) Tendulkar. You know when that man walks into the crease the value of getting it right is absolutely paramount,” Donald said. “So when the great Virat Kohli steps out and you miss a chance against him, you are going to suffer because they don’t give many chances after that. I thought we have been very good against him and KL and hopefully that will continue.”

‘Shakib available to bowl’

Donald also informed that Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan, who did not bowl in the second innings due to a rib injury, is fit to roll his arm over in the final Test.

“Shakib is okay, he will bowl. He was bruised and battered in the ODI game here, but he has gone through that,” said the South African pace legend.

Donald added that pacer Taskin Ahmed will feature in the second Test.

“Taskin is good to go. He wanted to play the last Test but he was very much short of a gallop in terms of rhythm. The build-up in the last Test was crucial for him. He is looking forward to the contest.”

Bangladesh are expected to play with the same bowling combination as the surface is expected to aid the spinners more.

“Any selectors here? (laughs) If I am talking out of the room a little bit, it will be the same three spinners and welcoming back Taskin and Khaled as well. Sorry to the selectors but I am talking out of the room a little bit. That’s what I can see happening. Good news is that Shakib is good to go. Looking at the pitch, I think he will very much come into play,” added Donald.

