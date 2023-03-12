'Don't book...', Delhi police's quirky request to Gujarat cops goes viral after Virat Kohli's stunning batting display

Chandigarh, March 12
Star Indian batter Virat Kohli was at his best as he notched up a century against Australia at Ahmedabad on the fourth day of the fourth Test.
Kohli’s 28th Test hundred came after a long wait of 40 months.
The Indian batter’s score of 186 has positioned his team in an unbeatable position.
As Kohli went on rampage he left visiting bowlers bruised. Delhi Police stepped in and urged their Gujarat counterparts not to book Virat Kohli “for voluntarily causing hurt to the guests”.
Dear @GujaratPolice,— Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) March 12, 2023
Don't book our Delhi boy #ViratKohli for voluntarily causing hurt to the guests.
AUS-SOME, game @imVkohli!#INDvAUS #BGT2023 pic.twitter.com/weg4wstnhO
Delhi police also captioned a picture of former Indian captain: "Bura na maano Kohli hai".
Even as a “reply” from Gujarat cops was awaited, twitterati lauded Delhi police’s sense of humour and ingenuity.
Considering the nature of hurt, it seems to be falling under section 95 of IPC. So, I don't think @imVkohli needs to be booked. 😅— Parth Parmar (@ParthCP) March 12, 2023
Ha ha ha . What a way cheer . Great— Bijay Mohanty (@Iam_bkmohanty) March 12, 2023
