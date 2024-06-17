 Don't waste your time in Pakistan: Harbhajan Singh to Gary Kirsten : The Tribune India

  Sports
  Don't waste your time in Pakistan: Harbhajan Singh to Gary Kirsten

Don't waste your time in Pakistan: Harbhajan Singh to Gary Kirsten

Kirsten castigated Pakistan players for not supporting each other during their disastrous T20 World Cup campaign

Don't waste your time in Pakistan: Harbhajan Singh to Gary Kirsten

Pakistan head coach Gary Kirsten. PTI file



PTI

New Delhi, June 17

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh on Monday suggested Gary Kirsten not to waste his time in Pakistan after the South African claimed that the Babar Azam-led side was plagued by disunity.

Kirsten castigated the Pakistan players for not supporting each other during their disastrous T20 World Cup campaign, saying he has never experienced such toxic atmosphere in a team.

Kirsten took up the assignment as Pakistan's head coach just before the tournament in the USA and West Indies but was left disappointed as the side made a first round exit after losing to newcomers USA and India.

Harbhajan, in jest, asked Kirsten to take back the coaching role with the Indian team which won the 2011 World Cup under him.

“Don't waste ur time there Gary .. Come back to Coach Team INDIA .. Gary Kirsten One of the rare .. A Great Coach, Mentor, Honest nd very dear friend to all in the our 2011 Team  ..  our winning coach of 2011 worldcup . Special man Gary @Gary_Kirsten,” Harbhajan posted on 'X'.

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir is expected to replace Rahul Dravid as India's next head coach.

