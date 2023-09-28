Doubles medal for Ram-Saketh

PTI

Hangzhou, September 27

Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni ensured that tennis will contribute to India’s medal tally at the Asian Games by reaching the men’s doubles semifinals but Sumit Nagal and Ankita Raina drew a blank after losing their respective singles quarterfinals.

The second-seeded Indian pair quelled a late challenge from China’s Zhizhen Zhang and Yibing Wu for a

6-1 7-6(8) win in the quarterfinals. Reaching the semifinals stage means that India is assured of at least a bronze.

In singles, both Nagal and last edition’s bronze medallist Raina exited after squandering a one-set advantage. While Nagal lost 7-6(3) 1-6 2-6 to Zhang, Raina went down 6-3 4-6 4-6 to Japan’s Haruka Raji.

In another disappointing result, the top-seeded Indian pair of Bhambri and Raina crashed out of the mixed doubles event, following a 4-6 6-4 8-10 defeat to Philippines’ Francis Casey Alcantara and Alex Eala in the pre-quarterfinals.

