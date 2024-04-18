Down and out: PSG turn it around as 10-man Barcelona fizzle out in second leg

Barcelona, April 17

Playing with an extra man for more than an hour, Paris Saint-Germain rallied against Barcelona to reach the Champions League semifinals.

Kylian Mbappe scored twice as PSG reversed their first-leg loss at home with a 4-1 win at Barcelona on Tuesday to advance 6-4 on aggregate and keep alive their hopes of a first European title in what is the France star’s final season with the club.

Former Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele and Vitinha also scored for PSG, which took advantage of a 29th-minute red card to Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo after he fouled Bradley Barcola while trying to stop a breakaway.

“When it was 11 against 11 we were well organised. The sending off changes everything. The match changed completely,” said Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez, who was later sent off himself for complaining. “We would have liked to play PSG 11 against 11. That should not have been a red card.”

Dortmund dig deep

Dortmund: Marcel Sabitzer scored late and set up two goals to send Borussia Dortmund into the semifinals with a helter-skelter 4-2 win over Atletico Madrid.

After losing the first leg of their quarterfinal 2-1 in Madrid, Dortmund had to come from behind twice over two legs to advance 5-4 on aggregate.

Julian Brandt opened the scoring to level the tie before Sabitzer set up Ian Maatsen to give Dortmund a 2-0 lead on the night.

Atletico coach Diego Simeone responded with three changes at the break and they all paid off. A Mats Hummels own goal and goal from substitute Joaquin Correa put the Spanish side back in front on aggregate.

Then Sabitzer set up Niclas Fullkrug in the 71st minute for the Germany forward’s first goal after nine scoreless games, and Sabitzer scored himself three minutes later to send Dortmund into the last-four. “That was a rollercoaster, a really great evening,” Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke said. “It’s not always like that for Borussia Dortmund. The last time we were in the semifinals was in 2013. This is a great day for all Borussen.” — AP