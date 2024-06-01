 DP Manu wins gold in javelin throw at Taiwan Open : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Sports
  • DP Manu wins gold in javelin throw at Taiwan Open

DP Manu wins gold in javelin throw at Taiwan Open

The Asian Athletics Championship silver medallist registered his best throw in his last attempt

DP Manu wins gold in javelin throw at Taiwan Open

DP Manu. Photo: X/ @airnewsalerts



PTI

New Delhi, June 1

India’s DP Manu clinched the gold medal in men’s javelin throw event at the Taiwan Open 2024 with an effort of 81.58m in Taipei on Saturday.

The Asian Athletics Championship silver medallist registered his best throw in his last attempt. Taiwan Open is a World Athletics Continental Tour bronze-level meet and awards crucial ranking points.

Manu started with a 78.32m throw, while his second attempt measured 76.80m.

But the 24-year-old improved his efforts sending the spear to 80.59m and 81.52m in his third and fifth attempt respectively. He could not register a valid attempt in his fourth throw but finished strong.

The performance was, however, far from Manu’s personal best of 84.35m.

It is also less than his season-best effort of 82.06, which he had come up with last month at the Federation Cup in Bhubaneswar when he had finished second behind Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra.

Manu, who finished sixth at the World Championships last year, is yet to qualify for the Paris Olympics, the qualification mark for which is 85.50m.

Chopra and Kishore Jena have already qualified for the Olympics.

Meanwhile, Nithya Ramraj ran 13.23 seconds to finish second in the women’s 100m hurdle event. She ran a personal best of 13.12 seconds during the heat race earlier in the day.

In the women’s 400m final, VK Vismaya took the third spot, clocking 53.49 seconds.

The Federation Cup winner Rosy Meena took the sixth spot with an effort of 3.75m in the women’s pole vault event. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Taiwan


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Exit poll 2024 LIVE Updates: Exit polls predict big BJP victory in Lok Sabha election

2
Punjab

Lok Sabha election 2024: Punjab records 55.65 per cent voting, overall polling peaceful

3
Haryana

Main water supply to be shut for 2 days in Faridabad

4
Comment

Heed the cry from Khadoor Sahib

5
Punjab

Punjab: Farm unions queering the pitch for BJP

6
Himachal

Close call on cards in Mandi & Shimla

7
Punjab

Liquor case for Rs 20... and your vote

8
India

Mother of Pune boy, who ran 2 techies over with Porsche, arrested for 'tampering with proof'

9
Himachal

Lok Sabha election 2024: Himachal Pradesh witnesses 67.14 per cent voter turnout

10
Himachal

‘Meditation is not …’: Kangana Ranaut says ‘we are soldiers of PM Modi’, exudes confidence in BJP sweeping all 4 seats in Himachal Pradesh

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Exit poll 2024 LIVE Updates: Predictions for 543 seats shortly

Exit poll 2024 LIVE Updates: Exit polls predict big BJP victory in Lok Sabha election

As per Today’s Chanakya, BJP will get 4 ± 3 seats in Punjab,...

Lok Sabha election 2024: BJP and Congress likely to win 4 seats each in Punjab, predicts exit poll

Lok Sabha election 2024: BJP and Congress likely to win 4 seats each in Punjab, predicts exit poll

The ruling AAP may win 2 seats and 'others' 3, projects News...

Exit polls predict BJP to maintain lead in Haryana, sweep Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh

BJP likely to maintain lead in Haryana, sweep Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand: Exit polls

In Jammu and Kashmir, NDA expected to win 2-3 seats accordin...

'Opportunistic INDI Alliance' failed to strike chord with voters, 'regressive politics' rejected: PM Modi

'Opportunistic INDI Alliance failed to strike chord with voters', says PM Modi as exit polls predict NDA win

PM says 'he can say with confidence that people of India hav...

Exit polls are ‘psychological games’ played by Modi, results will be very different: Congress

Exit polls are ‘psychological games’ played by Modi, results will be very different: Congress

Several exit polls have predicted that PM Modi will retain p...


Cities

View All

Polling to be held from 7 am to 6 pm in district

Polling to be held from 7 am to 6 pm in district

Elaborate security arrangements in place as 994 polling stations critical

Ban on smoking at polling booths

Lok Sabha polls: Amritsar to witness four-corner contest

Aujla spent Rs 58.41L on poll campaign

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates: 11.64 per cent voting recorded in Chandigarh till 9.30 am

Lok Sabha election 2024: 67.90 per cent voting recorded in Chandigarh

​Serpentine queues of voters at colonies, villages in Chandigarh

6.59L Chandigarh voters to decide fate of 19 candidates today

Poll freebies: How to get carton of liquor for Rs 20

Punjab and Haryana High Court calls for one person, one prepaid SIM to combat cybercrime

Mungeshpur temperature reading of 52.9 degrees Celsius due to malfunctioning sensor: IMD

Mungeshpur temperature reading of 52.9 degrees Celsius due to malfunctioning sensor: IMD

Water crisis: Supreme Court to hear Delhi Government’s plea seeking release of surplus water from Haryana on Monday

Arvind Kejriwal to surrender on Sunday as Delhi court to pass order on his interim bail plea on June 5

Supreme Court to hear on June 3 Delhi government’s plea seeking direction to Haryana to release surplus water

WhatsApp trading fraud: Noida businessman duped of Rs 9 crore by cyber thugs

16.54 lakh voters to decide fate of candidates today in Jalandhar

16.54 lakh voters to decide fate of candidates today in Jalandhar

4 booked for poll violence at Adampur in Jalandhar

For ease of voting, Jalandhar administration sets up 97 model polling booths

7,500 polling staff leave for 1,963 booths in Hoshiarpur

Paramilitary forces, drones for vigil in Jalandhar's 109 ‘vulnerable’ polling areas

AAP Ludhiana candidate Ashok Parashar’s son claims support of Congress’ Raja Warring; PPCC chief denies

AAP Ludhiana candidate Ashok Parashar’s son claims support of Congress’ Raja Warring; PPCC chief denies

INDIA VOTES 2024: All set for Lok Sabha poll in Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib seats today

INDIA VOTES 2024: Election machinery all geared up to greet voters

INDIA VOTES 2024: Drones deployed for surveillance on poll eve

‘Panja reference my mistake, Almighty, people will forgive me’: AMRITA WARRING

Battling health issues, former CM Captain Amarinder Singh gives voting a skip

Battling health issues, former CM Captain Amarinder Singh gives voting a skip

Hi-tech drones to keep eye on troublemakers in district

15 makeshift shops destroyed in Patiala fire