Drall second in Australia, Ridhima and Vani eighth

Bonville (Australia)

India’s Amandeep Drall got off to a fine start with a 4-under and was placed tied-2nd at the Australian Women’s Classic, Bonville as the two-week Australian swing got underway. Ridhima Dilawari and Vani Kapoor were both T-8 with rounds of a 2-under 70. Neha Tripathi (76) was T-70.

New Delhi

Modest start for Gangjee in Japan, lies tied-64th

India’s Rahil Gangjee made a modest start of a 2-under 69 in the first round of the ISPS HANDA Championship here today. His second start in Japan this year, Gangjee was lying T-64.

Shillong

TT Nationals: PSPB men retain title and women regain it

The Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) teams, both men and women, asserted their supremacy yet again, winning the trophies in the 83rd Senior National and Inter-State Table Tennis Championships today. Both PSPB men and women beat Maharashtra 3-0 in the finals.

New Delhi

Haryana’s Narwal sweeps men’s 10m air pistol T3 trials

Haryana’s Shiva Narwal recorded a treble in the men’s 10m air pistol event, winning the senior, junior and youth categories in the national selection trial 3 and 4 today.

London

Hamilton, Serena part of bid to buy Chelsea

The crowded field to buy Chelsea now features 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams and seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton. Williams and Hamilton are part of a consortium that features proposed investment from Josh Harris and David Blitzer, the owners of the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers. Agencies