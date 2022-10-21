Drall shoots 67, best placed Indian

PTI

Gurugram, October 20

Amandeep Drall led the Indian charge with a bogey-free 5-under 67 to share the third place on the opening day of the $400,000 Hero Women’s Indian Open here today.

Tvesa Malik, who was the second-best Indian at 3-under 69, shared the seventh place as only 21 players from a field of 114 finished with sub-par scores.

Aditi Ashok was tied-11 on 2-under 70, while Gaurika Bishnoi was 1-under 71 and T-16.

Drall was two shots behind Sweden’s Linda Wessberg, who shot a 7-under 65 to lead the field in the Ladies European Tour (LET) sanctioned event. One shot ahead of Drall was France’s Anais Meyssonnier (66).

“Everything was good as I expected it because I’ve been playing well of late,” said Drall, who added that she had benefitted from playing more on the LET. “When you’re playing more on the Ladies European Tour, the girls are so good, so you know every shot really matters. I was just in my zone today, really calm and composed, and I just took it one shot at a time. And it’s three more rounds to go, so it’s a long journey ahead,” she added.

Malik started on the back nine and had a double-bogey on the par-5 15th, her only blemish of the day.

For the rest of the round, she was flawless, though she confessed she missed quite a few putts. She returned to the practice putting green even while it was getting dark. “I needed to make some putts as I am playing very early tomorrow,” she said.

After the double, Malik bounced back with consecutive birdies on the final two holes of the front nine.

LPGA regular and home favourite Aditi, who also started on the back nine, mixed two bogeys with three birdies before the turn and played steady golf thereafter.

On her second nine, she was steady as a rock and also picked up a birdie on the par-4 seventh that helped her finish on a good note.