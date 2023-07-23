Dramatic scenes as India tie Bangladesh

PTI

Mirpur, July 22

The Indian women’s cricket team botched up an easy run chase as a tenacious Bangladesh rallied to tie the final ODI as well as the three-match series here today.

Needing 10 runs from 19 deliveries with four wickets in hand, India looked on course for a comfortable win. However, the visitors suffered a batting collapse towards the end to lose their last four wickets in 16 balls while chasing 226 for a victory. India were all out on 225 in 49.3 overs and with the scores levelled and the scheduled time over, the match was called a tie as the two sides shared the trophy.

India collapsed from 191/5 in the 42nd over to 217/9 in the 48th, but the last-wicket pair of Jemimah Rodrigues (33 not out) and Meghna Singh (6) took the team close to the finish line. But with one run needed to win off the last four balls, Marufa Akter had Meghna caught behind as half-centuries by Smriti Mandhana (59) and Harleen Deol (77) went in vain.

Earlier, Bangladesh elected to bat and managed to play a calculated and risk-free innings with Fargana Hoque producing a superb 107 off 160 balls, studded with seven fours, and was the last Bangladesh batter to get out in the final delivery of their innings. She stitched a steady 93-run opening stand with Shamima Sultana (52) to lay the platform for the 200-plus score.

Brief scores

Bangladesh: 225/4 in 50 overs (Shamima 52, Fargana 107; Rana 2/45)

India: 225 in 49.3 overs (Mandhana 52, Deol 77; Nahida 3/37, Marufa 2/55).

