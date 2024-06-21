Jack Draper dumps out holder Carlos Alcaraz

LONDON, June 20

Carlos Alcaraz’s Wimbledon preparations took a hit when he was dumped out of the Queen’s Club Championships by in-form Jack Draper in a stunning 7-6(3) 6-3 last-16 defeat.

The 21-year-old three-time Grand Slam champion, who claimed the French Open last month, won the 2023 Queen’s event by beating Australian Alex de Minaur but the Spaniard was a shadow of his usual self against British number one Draper.

Fresh off winning the Stuttgart Open by beating former world No. 6 Matteo Berrettini, Draper put on a near flawless display to clinch the opening set in 58 minutes against top seed Alcaraz before going on to secure his biggest career win.

The second set was a much more one-sided affair, with Draper making no mistake in snapping Alcaraz’s 13-match grass winning streak, as the Briton’s family proudly watched from the stands.

“It was a really tough match. I knew coming out here that Carlos is the defending champion, he won Wimbledon, he’s an amazing talent. I knew I had to come out here and play really well, and luckily I did that,” Draper said.

“I’ve got my grandad here in the Under Armour — he’s just turned 80! My mum, my whole team, my school friends and all of you guys. Thank you.”

Up next for Draper, 22, is American Tommy Paul in the quarterfinals.

Murray unsure of readiness for Wimbledon

Andy Murray retired from his second-round match at Queen’s Club because of a back injury on Wednesday, raising doubts about what is expected to be his final Wimbledon appearance.

The 37-year-old Murray stopped playing while trailing Jordan Thompson 1-4, and the former No. 1 player said he’d get scans on Thursday. The two-time Wimbledon champion, who has signaled his intention to retire later this year, said he “wouldn’t know” about whether he’ll be ready when play starts July 1 at the All England Club. — Agencies

