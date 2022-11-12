Dravid rested for NZ tour, Laxman to coach India

Adelaide: National Cricket Academy head VVS Laxman will be India’s acting head coach for the upcoming tour of New Zealand as the Rahul Dravid-led coaching staff has been given a break after the team’s exit from the T20 World Cup. India are slated to play three T20Is and as many ODIs starting November 18. Senior players such as regular skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Ravichandran Ashwin have been rested for the tour. All-rounder Hardik Pandya will lead the side in the T20 series while Shikhar Dhawan will captain the ODI side.

Johannesburg

Sharma starts with a modest even par 72 in South Africa

India’s Shubhankar Sharma opened with a modest even par 72 to be tied-32nd after the first round of the Nedbank Golf Challenge here.

Cairo

Madappa has rollercoaster round, lies 21st after Rd 1

India’s Viraj Madappa endured a rollercoaster round that included eight birdies, two double-bogeys and a bogey to return a 3-under to be tied-21st at the International Series Egypt. SSP Chawrasia was T-30th, Ajeetesh Sandhu was T-55th, Gaganjeet Bhullar was T-72nd, while Karandeep Kochhar was T-102nd.

Pune

Yoddhas beat Steelers, Mumba edge out Paltan

UP Yoddhas handed Haryana Steelers their third consecutive defeat in the Pro Kabaddi League as they registered a comprehensive 40-34 victory. In another match, U Mumba beat Puneri Paltan 34-33.

Bengaluru

Silva strike earns East Bengal win over Bengaluru

Brazilian striker Cleiton Silva struck in the 69th minute as East Bengal stunned Bengaluru FC 1-0 at their home ground. This was Bengaluru’s third consecutive 0-1 loss in the league. agencies