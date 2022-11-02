Rahul Dravid upset at breach of Virat Kohli's privacy in hotel

Adelaide, November 1
The Virat Kohli invasion of privacy issue is disappointing because a hotel room is “one place” where Indian cricketers can get away from the constant public gaze, India head coach Rahul Dravid has said.
A housekeeping staff member at the Crown Hotel in Perth had made a video recording of Kohli’s room and belongings and posted it on social media, prompting Kohli to express his disgust.
“It’s obviously disappointing. It’s not very comfortable for anyone, let alone Virat. It is disappointing,” Dravid said today.
“We have flagged it with the relevant authorities. They have taken action (staff sacked). Hopefully, people are a lot more careful because it’s the one place where you feel you are away from people’s prying eyes and without the media glare on you and without the photographs that all of these players have to deal with,” he added. “It’s the one place where you hope to feel secure and safe. If that’s also taken away, it’s not really a nice feeling.”
Dravid said Kohli is “perfect” after this unpleasant episode. “I think he has dealt with it really well. He is fine. He’s here at training. He’s absolutely perfect,” the coach said. — Agencies
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gujarat observes state-wide mourning to condole loss of lives in Morbi bridge collapse
Flags flown at half-mast; no official or entertainment event...
Enforcement Directorate summons Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in money-laundering case
Soren, 47, has been asked to appear before the federal probe...
MBBS students at Rohtak PGI protest against Haryana govt's bond policy
Students oppose the state counseling for medical seats slate...
Polling under way for first-phase polls to elect panches, sarpanches in Haryana
The polling begins at 7am and will continue till 6pm