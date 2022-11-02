 Rahul Dravid upset at breach of Virat Kohli's privacy in hotel : The Tribune India

Rahul Dravid upset at breach of Virat Kohli's privacy in hotel

Virat Kohli with head coach Rahul Dravid during training. ANI



Adelaide, November 1

The Virat Kohli invasion of privacy issue is disappointing because a hotel room is “one place” where Indian cricketers can get away from the constant public gaze, India head coach Rahul Dravid has said.

A housekeeping staff member at the Crown Hotel in Perth had made a video recording of Kohli’s room and belongings and posted it on social media, prompting Kohli to express his disgust.

“It’s obviously disappointing. It’s not very comfortable for anyone, let alone Virat. It is disappointing,” Dravid said today.

“We have flagged it with the relevant authorities. They have taken action (staff sacked). Hopefully, people are a lot more careful because it’s the one place where you feel you are away from people’s prying eyes and without the media glare on you and without the photographs that all of these players have to deal with,” he added. “It’s the one place where you hope to feel secure and safe. If that’s also taken away, it’s not really a nice feeling.”

Dravid said Kohli is “perfect” after this unpleasant episode. “I think he has dealt with it really well. He is fine. He’s here at training. He’s absolutely perfect,” the coach said. — Agencies

