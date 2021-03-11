Dream come true for my son: Umran's father

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 22

Soon after the announcement of the squad for the T20I series against South Africa, celebrations broke out among family and friends of fast bowler Umran Malik here in Jammu.

Malik rose to fame with the fastest ball in this IPL season for Sunrisers Hyderabad recently. After his 157km/h delivery in the IPL, his fruit-seller father Abdul Rashid Malik hoped that his son would get an opportunity to play for India.

“It is due to the hard work of Umran and blessings of people of Jammu and Kashmir and the country that Umran has been selected in the Indian team,” said the 55-year-old Abdul Rashid, who owns a fruit shop on the busy Residency Road here.

Abdul Rashid said it was a dream come true for Umran, who wanted to play for India from his childhood. “My relatives and friends are calling since the news came in,” said the proud father.

He hoped his son would have a good career with India. “I’ve tried to provide everything to my son despite financial challenges,” he said. “Now Umran has proved his worth.”