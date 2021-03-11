Dream Team: Indian badminton's best-ever squad achieves the impossible with Thomas Cup title

Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

New Delhi, May 15

The young Priyanshu Rajawat, who featured only in the 5-0 win over Canada, was handed over the Thomas Cup trophy as all the experienced stars, including Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy, looked on.

Seems like a dream team — just as it did on Friday, when HS Prannoy was mobbed by all the players and staff after he beat Rasmus Gemke to fashion a 3-2 win over Denmark and ensure India’s maiden entry into the final of the Thomas Cup.

This happened on Sunday, too, after India’s sensational win in Bangkok — Kidambi Srikanth was surrounded by his teammates and support staff after he saw off Jonatan Christie to script India badminton’s greatest ever win in a team championship.

Selector and former India coach Vimal Kumar called it a momentous win, which was built on how the team fought as one. “This is an achievement of pure team spirit which was never seen in the past,” Kumar explained.

“We always had talented and good players but would struggle. Now we also have a formidable doubles pair in Satwik and Chirag, who pulled it off in pressure matches. Similarly, both Srikanth and Prannoy delivered when it mattered,” Kumar added.

Hard work

While the team bonding came to the fore in Bangkok, it was built on a lot of behind the doors bumps. Starting off, Lakshya Sen suffered a bout of food poisoning and had to be taken care of. Though he played in the first tie against Germany, he was given rest in the second tie against Canada.

HS Prannoy’s inclusion in the team had raised a few eyebrows as he was behind B Sai Praneeth in the rankings. The selectors kept the faith in the 29-year-old as he had a better record against higher ranked players and allowed him an exception to miss the trials. What clinched Prannoy’s case was his maiden win over world No.1 Viktor Axelsen at the Indonesia Masters in November last year.

“We knew he was a big player for us. We decided he should not go through the trial process and he has been delivered here,” Kumar said.

Prannoy reposed the faith as he went undefeated in five matches in the tournament, including his gritty win 16-21 21-8 22-20 win over Gemke despite twisting his ankle.

Team game

Both Prannoy and Srikanth had also to play mentor to younger teammates including Sen and Rajawat to bring the group together.

“Throughout the year we concentrate on playing our tournaments so sometimes it gets difficult. It was a conscious effort from the entire team, the team bonded as we knew we had a chance to win this time,” said Prannoy. “All of us wanted to help and support each other and that is exactly what happened.”

Srikanth said that team talk was brief and to the point. “We had regular chats but it was never a lengthy one. My message to everyone was that you would get an hour to perform every day. Just play to your potential,” the current world No.11 said.

Future

The team bonding got enhanced on Sunday as they all went out to enjoy the memorable day in each other’s company. From Monday, though, the team captain will start planning on how to build a stronger team, one that could defend the title.

“Before coming we wanted everyone to play to their potential. Of course the support staff helped but what helped were the motivational talks from both Srikanth and Prannoy,” Kumar said.

“We can all be proud. We have a second rung of formidable players who will mature in the years to come. Hopefully, they will help us to defend the Thomas Cup,” the selector added.

Sen’s fight, Srikanth’s class & doubles magic

1-0: After being off-colour in the previous two ties, Lakshya Sen came from behind to beat world No. 5 Anthony Sinisuka Ginting 8-21 21-17 21-16. It was a fast-paced match, with the two players producing angled returns. In the deciding game, Sen trailed initially before clawing back to 12-12. He slowly pulled away with a flurry of points before sealing the match and falling flat on the court in disbelief.

2-0: The country’s best doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy then showed nerves of steel to save four match points in the second game before beating Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo 18-21 23-21 21-19. In the deciding game, the teams went toe to toe, with scores reading 16-16. India won a crucial video referral and overcame a yellow card to Rankireddy to win the contest.

3-0: Kidambi Srikanth then outclassed Asian Games gold medallist Jonatan Christie 21-15 23-21 in 48 minutes. Srikanth played a measured game, keeping the rallies short and nailing it every time the shuttle was in his hitting range. After sealing the historic victory, Srikanth turned towards his teammates, punching his fist in the air as the entire squad ran across the court, jumping in joy.

Rs 1 crore reward from Ministry, BAI

New Delhi: Sports Minister Anurag Thakur today announced a cash award of Rs 1 crore for the Indian men’s badminton team which created history by winning the coveted Thomas Cup title for the first time. India scripted a spectacular 3-0 victory over 14-time champions Indonesia in the Thomas Cup final in Bangkok today. Badminton Association of India president Himanta Biswa Sarma also announced a reward of Rs 1 crore for the squad. Sarma also announced an award of Rs 20 lakh for the support staff. PTI