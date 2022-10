PTI

Bhubaneswar, October 11

India were overwhelmed by a formidable USA in their opening match of the FIFA Women’s U-17 World Cup as they suffered a 8-0 thrashing in a lopsided Group A match here today.

Reality bit the Indian team as it was toyed with by a technically superior USA who were 4-0 up by the half-hour mark and 5-0 ahead at halftime.