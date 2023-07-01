Dream11 to sponsor India cricket team for 3 years

July 1
Fantasy gaming company Dream11 will be the lead sponsor of India's national cricket team for three years, the country's cricket board announced on Saturday.
The Dream11 logo will be seen on India's jerseys starting from the Test series against the West Indies this month, which will be the team's first assignment in the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle, the BCCI added in a statement.
Financial details of the deal were not released. Dream11 replaces Byju's as lead sponsor, after the BCCI’s contract with the education technology firm ended in March.
"I congratulate Dream11 and welcome them on board again," BCCI president Roger Binny said.
"From being BCCI's official sponsor to now being the lead sponsor, the BCCI-Dream11 partnership has grown from strength to strength. It is a direct testament to the trust, value, potential and growth that Indian Cricket offers.
"As we prepare to host the ICC World Cup later this year, enhancing fan experience is among our top priorities and I am confident that this partnership will help us elevate the fan engagement experience."
Earlier this year, Adidas came on board as India's kit sponsors in a deal until March 2028.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 bus passengers charred to death as vehicle catches fire on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra
The private travels bus was on way from Nagpur to Pune when ...
Could come out of burning vehicle alive by breaking its window: Survivor of Maharashtra bus tragedy
The accident takes place on the Samruddhi Expressway near Si...
Pakistan to send security delegation to India for inspecting World Cup venues
The delegation will visit Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kol...
France deploys 45,000 police, armoured vehicles to quell riots
Fourth night of unrest hits major French cities; hundreds ar...
Monsoon Session of Parliament from July 20 to August 11
During the session, the government is likely to bring a bill...