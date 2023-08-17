 Due to its length, the video was abridged: After backlash, PCB posts new promotional video featuring Imran Khan : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • Due to its length, the video was abridged: After backlash, PCB posts new promotional video featuring Imran Khan

Due to its length, the video was abridged: After backlash, PCB posts new promotional video featuring Imran Khan

Earlier video was met with severe criticism from some former players and fans for not including Imran

Due to its length, the video was abridged: After backlash, PCB posts new promotional video featuring Imran Khan

Imran Khan has been included in the PCB's rectified video. Video Grab



IANS

New Delhi, August 17

After facing a severe backlash for leaving out Imran Khan from a promotional video celebrating the country's cricketing achievements, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has released a rectified version with the 1992 World Cup-winning captain in it, and stated that the prior video excluded some clips due to its duration. 

"The PCB has launched a promotional campaign leading up to the Cricket World Cup 2023. One of the videos was uploaded on 14th August 2023. Due to its length, the video was abridged and some important clips were missing. This has been rectified in the complete version of the video,” PCB wrote on its social media platform with the new video.

The PCB first released a video on August 14 with the hashtag #BeyondJustOneDay, highlighting the contributions of some of their top players and the biggest moments in Pakistan's cricket history, since 1952 when they played their first international game.

The video was then met with severe criticism from some former players, including Wasim Akram, and fans for not including Imran, who is not just a revered figure in Pakistan's cricket history but also served as the country's Prime Minister from August 2018 to April 2022.

Khan's teammate and member of the 1992 World Cup-winning campaign Wasim Akram on Wednesday criticised a PCB's video for omitting the reference to their only ODI World Cup-winning captain.

The 57-year-old Akram said that he got the "shock of his life" when he watched the video and urged the PCB to delete the video and "apologise" for leaving Imran out of it.

"After long flights and hours of transit before reaching Sri Lanka, I got the shock of my life when I watched PCB's short clip on the history of Pakistan cricket minus the great Imran Khan…political differences apart but Imran Khan is an icon of world cricket and developed Pakistan into a strong unit in his time and gave us a pathway…PCB should delete the video and apologise," Akram said in a tweet.

Notably, Imran is widely regarded as the finest cricketer Pakistan has produced and one of the game's greatest all-rounders. He led them to their first global title in 1992 at the MCG.

In 2018, Imran was elected Prime Minister of Pakistan, after a two-decade-long political career but was ousted last year after a vote of no-confidence by the parliament.

#Cricket #Imran Khan #Pakistan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

'Gods must be angry': Spine-chilling videos show houses, people being washed away in Himachal Pradesh; rail track, car hang precariously in air

2
Haryana

IREO case: ED lists Gurugram properties of judge’s kin as crime proceeds

3
Nation

Chandrayaan-3 milestone: Lander Module successfully separates; ready to be moved closer to Moon’s surface

4
Diaspora

Sikh family in London 'ran operation' to defraud Royal Mail of 70 million pounds

5
Punjab

State award for 8-year-old Ropar girl Saanvi Sood

6
Punjab

69 more villages in Gurdaspur hit by flood in a day; officials fear worse as more rain is expected in Himachal Pradesh

7
Punjab

Punjab inks two agreements to buy 1,200 MW solar power from SJVN

8
Himachal

Monsoon fury: Parts of Punjab, Kangra flooded as Pong, Bhakra release water; HP toll rises to 72

9
Chandigarh

Passenger gets ticket refund for missed train

10
Science Technology

India's Chandrayaan-3 and Russia's Luna-25: race to moon's south pole heats up

Don't Miss

View All
‘Gods must be angry’: Spine-chilling videos show house with people inside washed away; rail track, car hang precariously in air
Trending

'Gods must be angry': Spine-chilling videos show houses, people being washed away in Himachal Pradesh; rail track, car hang precariously in air

State award for 8-year-old
Punjab

State award for 8-year-old Ropar girl Saanvi Sood

Back to school after two months via boat
Punjab

Jalandhar: Back to school after two months via boat

Sukhbir Badal shares heart-warming video of Sikh soldier being welcomed by family
Trending

Watch heart-warming video of how a Sikh family spreads red carpet to welcome its soldier son

Another landslide in Shimla, 4-5 houses collapse in Krishna Nagar area
Himachal

Horrific Shimla video: Several houses collapse in fresh landslide; 2 bodies found, rescue operation under way

Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India’s win
Amritsar

Pride of Punjab: Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India's win in hockey

When The Tribune was among crores of Partition refugees
Nation

When The Tribune was among crores of Partition refugees

45 years of public-spirited journalism in Hindi & Punjabi
Nation

45 years of public-spirited journalism in Hindi & Punjabi

Top News

Punjab floods: Army, NDRF teams rescue 300 people from Kapurthala villages; situation grim in Rupnagar district

Punjab floods: Army, NDRF teams rescue 300 people from Kapurthala villages; 5,500 sent to relief camps in Hoshiarpur; situation grim in Rupnagar district

CM Bhagwant Mann tours flood-hit areas of Hoshiarpur distric...

Shimla Development Plan: Green tribunal had flagged Himachal capital’s vulnerability to natural disasters

Green tribunal had flagged Shimla’s vulnerability to natural disasters

A Supreme Court Bench led by Justice BR Gavai likely to exam...

Punjab signs power purchase agreement of 1,200 MW with SJVN

Punjab inks two agreements to buy 1,200 MW solar power from SJVN

CM Bhagwant Mann said free electricity to all farmers will c...

BJP names 39 candidates for Madhya Pradesh, 21 for Chhattisgarh Assembly polls

BJP names 39 candidates for Madhya Pradesh, 21 for Chhattisgarh Assembly polls

Sitting MP Vijay Baghel to take on Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh B...

JKLF leader Yasin Malik’s wife included in Pakistan caretaker PM’s cabinet

JKLF leader Yasin Malik’s wife included in Pakistan caretaker PM’s cabinet

Mishaal Hussain Malik appointed as Pakistan’s Minister for H...


Cities

View All

77th Independence Day celebrated with zeal at JCP

77th Independence Day celebrated with zeal at JCP

More pain for Tarn Taran farmers due to water released from Bhakra dam

Finance Minister Cheema hoists national flag in city

Jouramajra hoists flag in Tarn Taran

Over Rs 1 cr gold, 57 iPhones seized at airport, 3 held

Bathinda girl killed in Canada

Bathinda girl killed in Canada

Punjab Police produces Lawrence Bishnoi in Chandigarh court in Sonu Shah murder case

Punjab Police produce Lawrence Bishnoi in Chandigarh court in Sonu Shah murder case

Chandigarh: Cancelling licences of erring vendors hits bylaw hurdle

Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit stresses honesty, transparency & efficiency

Punjab minister Aman Arora hoists Tricolour in Mohali, spells out govt feats

Nation can’t repay their debt: Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta pays tribute to martyrs in Panchkula

Whenever there is crisis, PM Modi remains silent: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Whenever there is crisis, PM Modi remains silent: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

India’s longest chandelier adorns G20 Leaders’ Summit venue

Delhi L-G approves proposal for 37 more posts in consumer commission

‘We are part of INDIA alliance’: AAP’s Saurabh Bhardwaj

AAP fumes as Congress leader says will fight all seats

Fear of floods again grips Lohian people, officials told to be vigilant

Fear of floods again grips Lohian people, officials told to be vigilant

Jalandhar: Back to school after two months via boat

Patriotic fervour marks I-Day

Nawanshahr ADC visits Mirzapur

250 people shifted to safer places at Bholath

Ward watch: Residents bear brunt of toxic air, polluted water

Ward watch: Residents bear brunt of toxic air, polluted water

Education Minister hoists Tricolour in Ludhiana

Suicide abetment case: Farmers, bizmen at loggerheads

‘Drug addict’ roughs up cop in Ludhiana

Road portion caves in near Krishna Mandir

Punjabi University students at Patiala launch protest over ‘wrongful’ marking of answer sheets

Punjabi University students at Patiala launch protest over ‘wrongful’ marking of answer sheets

City soaks in I-Day fervour

CM Mann confers state awards

Patiala: Cheque distribution to flood-hit farmers begins

Thieves strike at university campus again