Due to lack of funds, equestrian body can’t send teams to Asiad

Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

New Delhi, June 13

The Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) has once again put a spanner in the works of Indian riders. In a startling claim, the EFI has communicated that they may not be able to field three different teams in the dressage, jumping and endurance events at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

EFI secretary general Col Jaiveer Singh made this submission citing a lack of funding from the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

“It is with great dismay that the Federation is constrained to intimate you that it has been conveyed to the EFI by the SAI that no funding is being made available in near future for the equestrian contingent for the Asian Games,” Singh said in his letter dated June 8.

“While the Federation greatly desires to support each athlete to achieve the individual dream to represent India, even more the desire of sending a contingent of each discipline of the equestrian sport it appears that due to apathy government agencies it may not be feasible to field the teams in the three equestrian disciplines at the 19th Asian Games,” he added.

The proposal is under consideration before a five-member committee, including Abhinav Bindra and MM Somaya, which was appointed by the Delhi High Court. The communication has irked the SAI officials, who said that no letter has been sent to the EFI regarding the stopping of funds.

“The Sports Authority of India has not sent any communication to the Equestrian Federation of India and their proposal is still under examination,” SAI deputy director general SC Sharma told The Tribune today.

Also, sources have confirmed that an amount of Rs 8 crore has to be sanctioned for the equestrian team for the Asian Games, which will be held from September 23 to October 8.

However, the funds have not been released as a few horses have to be taken on lease and there are question marks on their physical condition.

Major Apurva Dabhade, who has been selected to represent India, will be affected if funds are not released as his horse will not travel to China due to veterinary protocols.

“I kindly request you to provide clarification and insights regarding the stand of the government authorities in this matter. Understanding the reasons behind this decision would help me comprehend the challenges we are facing and enable me to explore alternative avenues to secure the necessary funding,” Dabhade said in his mail to the EFI.