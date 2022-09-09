Duleep Trophy: Prithvi Shaw smashes half-century

Chennai: Prithvi Shaw hammered an unbeaten 61 off 66 balls and put on a century stand with Yashasvi Jaiswal as West Zone raced to 116 for no loss on a rain-hit opening day of their Duleep Trophy match against North East Zone here today. In Puducherry, East Zone reached 179/3 in 54 overs against North Zone in the other quarterfinal.

Nara (Japan)

Sandhu top Indian in Shinhan Donghae golf in Japan

India’s Ajeetesh Sandhu, who won a Japan Challenge Tour title some years back, closed strongly with three birdies in the last five holes to finish 3-under 68 for a T-34 spot in the first round of the 38th Shinhan Donghae Open today. Shiv Kapur and SSP Chawrasia shot a 2-under 69 to be T-58 and Gaganjeet Bhullar carded a 72.

Dubai

India to face Australia, New Zealand in warm-up fixtures

India will face reigning champions Australia and New Zealand in their ICC T20 World Cup warm-up games on October 17 and October 19, respectively. The Rohit Sharma-led Indian side will play both their warm-up games at the Gabba in Brisbane.

Bhubaneswar

FIH World Cup: India drawn with England and Spain

India have been drawn with England, Spain and Wales in Pool D of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup to be held in Odisha from January 13 to 29. Agencies