Duleep Trophy: Tons put South in command

Debutant opener Rohan S Kunnumal and skipper Hanuma Vihari’s unbeaten hundreds powered South Zone to 324/2 at stumps against North Zone in the semifinals of the Duleep Trophy here today. In Coimbatore, the West Zone team were restricted to 252/9 at stumps on the opening day of the other semifinal against Central Zone with left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya Singh picking up a five-wicket haul.
India thrash Nepal, win SAFF U-17 Championship
Defending champions India produced a clinical performance to retain their SAFF U-17 Championship title as they crushed a 10-man Nepal 4-0 in the final in Colombo. Boby Singh, Korou Singh, captain Vanlalpeka Guite and Aman scored a goal each to shape a resounding revenge for India, who had lost 1-3 to the same opponents in a group match.
Tvesa shoots 68, makes impressive start in France
India’s Tvesa Malik shot a 3-under 68 in the first round of the Ladies Open de France. She was tied-3rd. Amandeep Drall, who finished in the top-10 last week in Switzerland, shot a 2-under 69. Vani Kapoor finished 1-over 72 and was T-42, while Diksha Dagar was 1-over through 15 holes. Agencies
