Duleep Trophy: Yash Dhull hits 193 as North Zone take lead

Puducherry

Talented batter Yash Dhull hit a superb 193 decorated with 28 fours and two sixes to power North Zone to 433/3 in their first innings at stumps on Day 3 of the Duleep Trophy quarter-finals against East Zone here today. In Chennai, the formidable West Zone bowlers faced unexpected resistance from the North East Zone batters before dismissing them for 235 in 81.5 overs to secure a massive 367-run first innings lead on the third day of the other quarterfinal.

New Delhi

Injured Bopanna pulls out of Davis Cup tie vs Norway

Veteran doubles ace Rohan Bopanna has pulled out of India’s upcoming Davis Cup tie against Norway due to a knee injury. India will play an away tie on September 16 and 17.

Kathmandu

SAFF C’ship: India thrash Maldives, make it to semis

Anju Tamang pumped in four goals, while Dangmei Grace struck a brace as India toyed with Maldives to register a thumping 9-0 win in the SAFF Women’s Championship at the Dashrath Stadium today.

Cairns (Australia)

Australia captain Aaron Finch to retire from ODIs

Australia captain Aaron Finch says he’s retiring from One-day International cricket effective Sunday after the team plays New Zealand in the third and final ODI.

Milan

Inter’s Brozovic grabs late goal to secure 1-0 victory

A late goal from Marcelo Brozovic gave Inter Milan a 1-0 win at home to Torino in Serie A on Saturday but they also had to thank goalkeeper Samir Handanovic who made several fine saves. — Agencies