Durand Cup: Aaren D’Silva scores three as Hyderabad win

PTI

Guwahati

Aaren D’Silva scored a hat-trick to guide Hyderabad FC (HFC) to a comfortable 3-0 win over Nepal’s Tribhuvan Army FC (TAFC) in the final Group E game of the Durand Cup football tournament here today.

Düsseldorf (Germany)

Indian junior women’s hockey team beats Spain

The Indian junior women’s hockey team put up a spirited performance to beat Spain 2-1 at the Four Nations Tournament here today. Annu (21st minute) and Sakshi Rana (47th) scored a goal each for India. For Spain, Lima Teresa (23th) was on target. Meanwhile, junior men’s team lost 1-6 to Germany to finish runners-up.

New Delhi

Ranchi to host ACT hockey for women this year

Following the successful conduct of the men’s event in Chennai, India will next host the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament for women for the first time in Ranchi from October 27 to November 5 this year.

London

Odegaard penalty saves the day for Arsenal

Arsenal relied on Martin Odegaard's 54th-minute penalty and an obdurate defensive effort when down to 10 men late on to secure a 1-0 win at Crystal Palace in the English Premier League. In Serie A, Christian Pulisic began his AC Milan career in style by scoring a goal and setting up another in their 2-0 win over Bologna. — Agencies

Baku

Shooter Adarsh misses out on Paris quota

Indian shooter Adarsh Singh missed a Paris Olympics quota by the narrowest of margins, losing out on countback in the men’s 25m rapid fire pistol event of the ISSF World Championships here today. Adarsh shot a 583 in the qualification round, the same as Ukraine’s Denys Kushnirov, who bagged the sixth and the final qualifying berth. Among the other Indians, Vijayveer Sidhu shot a 577 to finish 25th, whereas Anish Bhanwala shot a 575 and finished 32nd.

