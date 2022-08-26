Durand Cup: Army Green vs Sudeva Delhi ends goalless

Guwahati: Army Green wasted chances in the second half to play out a goalless draw against Sudeva Delhi FC in their Durand Cup match today. Heavyweights East Bengal were also held to a 0-0 draw by Rajasthan United in Kolkata.
Arjun Singh Cheema wins men’s 50m pistol trials
Punjab marksman Arjun Singh Cheema won the national men’s 50m pistol selection trials at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range here today. Arjun shot 562 after 60 shots to finish ahead of the CISF’s Avishkaar Tomar, who shot 558. In the junior men’s 25m pistol trials, Punjab’s Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu finished on top with a score of 584. Haryana took the second and third spots.
Benzema is UEFA Player of Year, Ancelotti best coach
Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema was named UEFA Player of the Year and Carlo Ancelotti took the coaching honours after they led the club to a record-extending 14th Champions League title last season.
Van de Zandschulp in last- 8, Thiem knocked out
Botic Van de Zandschulp cruised into the Winston-Salem Open quarterfinals, beating Jaume Munar 6-3 6-3 in the US Open tune-up event. Dominic Thiem fell to Jack Draper 6-1 6-4 victory in the third round.
Holders Real get favourable draw in Champions League
Holders Real Madrid will take on RB Leipzig, Shakhtar Donetsk and Celtic in the Champions League group stage while Barcelona will face Bayern Munich and Inter Milan following the draw on Thursday. Manchester City were drawn in Group G with Borussia Dortmund, Sevilla and FC Copenhagen. Liverpool meet Ajax Amsterdam, Napoli and Rangers in Group A. agencies
