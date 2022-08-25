Durand Cup: Army Red hold Neroca to goalless draw

Imphal

Home favourites Neroca FC settled for a goalless draw with the Army Red Football Team (ARFT) in their second Group C game in the Durand Cup at the Khuman Lampak Stadim here today.

New Delhi

Ind A vs NZ A: Priyank Panchal named captain

Gujarat opener Priyank Panchal was today named captain of the 16-member India A squad for the three 4-day games against New Zealand A, starting later this month. The squad also includes the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna and Umran Malik.

New Delhi

Rhythm wins 25m pistol trial, Haryana’s fine run continues

Haryana continued its dominance in the national shooting selection trials as the in-form Rhythm Sangwan won the women’s 25m pistol competition here today. She shot 31 hits in the gold medal round to leave behind Maharashtra’s Abhidnya Ashok Patil who had 27 to her name. Divanshi also won the junior women’s 25m pistol gold.

New Delhi

ICC ODI Rankings: Gill jumps 45 places to 38th

India opener Shubhman Gill has jumped a whopping 45 places to be ranked 38th in the ICC ODI rankings released today. Meanwhile, Gill will be representing Glamorgan for the remainder of the English county season joining a host of Indian players led by Cheteshwar Pujara. — Agencies

#Football #Gujarat