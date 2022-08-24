Durand Cup: Chettri, Krishna on target in BFC’s 4-0 win

Guwahati
Odisha FC continued their winning run in the Durand Cup as they defeated Kerala Blasters 2-0 in a Group D match. Sunil Chhetri and Roy Krishna found themselves on the scoresheet again as Bengaluru FC recorded a commanding 4-0 win over Indian Air Force in Kolkata.
Men's U-20 volleyball team stuns formidable Japan
The Indian men's volleyball team shocked former champions Japan in their opening match of the Asian U-20 Championship in Bahrain today. India recovered from an early reversal to notch up a 19-25 25-19 25-21 25-23 win.
Mary Kom undergoes ACL surgery
Six-time world champion boxer MC Mary Kom today underwent a reconstructive surgery to repair an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear in her left knee. The veteran had torn her ACL when she twisted her knee during her 48kg bout in the CWG selection trials in June.
Haryana’s Sarabjot and Rana win gold at selection trials
Haryana’s Sarabjot Singh won the men’s 10m air pistol T6 title, beating Indian Army’s Dharmendra Singh Gaharwar 17-15 in the gold medal match in the national shooting selection trials. In the youth category, Haryana’s Samrat Rana pipped Rajasthan’s Abhinav Choudhary 16-14.
Subroto Cup to begin in Delhi on Sept 6 after two years
The Subroto Cup international inter-school tournament will be held here from September 6 to October 13 as it makes a return after a gap of two years due to the Covid pandemic.
Sania Mirza pulls out of US Open due to injury
Sania Mirza has pulled out of the upcoming US Open doubles event due to an injury that she had sustained two weeks back in Canada. — Agencies
Triple treat for Pujara
Hove (England): India’s Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara smashed his third hundred of the Royal London One-day Cup here today. Representing Sussex, Pujara hammered 132 off 90 balls to help his team reach 400/4 in 50 overs against Middlesex. His attacking knock was studded with 20 fours and two sixes.
