Durand Cup: Delhi FC strike late to hold Tribhuvan Army

Kokrajhar: I-League side Delhi FC rode on a late strike from Girish Khosla to hold Nepal’s Tribhuvan Army FC 1-1, in a Group E fixture of the Durand Cup here today. In Kolkata, Former champions Gokulam Kerala registered a comfortable 2-0 win over the Indian Air Force (IAF) in a Group C match.
NADA test: Jadeja most tested Indian cricketer
Star India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja gave dope samples thrice between January and May this year, making him the most tested cricketer during this period, according to data released by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA). The number of samples collected from cricketers this year is expected to be much more than the previous two years.
Manika’s missing baggage found, thanks minister
India’s table tennis star Manika Batra’s missing baggage has been found and delivered to her, she said on Tuesday and thanked Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and his office for their “prompt” action. Batra lost her baggage containing sports equipment, while returning home from a tournament in Peru in a KLM Airlines flight.
Gill climbs to career-high 5th in ODI rankings
The Indian opening duo of Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan achieved career-best rankings in the latest ODI rankings released today, less than two months from the start of the ODI World Cup. Gill climbed two spots to be fifth overall, while Kishan too earned a new career-best rating after jumping nine places to 36th overall.
Andy Murray comes back after close first set
Andy Murray started his journey for a fourth National Bank Open title by defeating Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego in two sets, winning 7-6(3) 6-0. Murray is set to face Australia’s Max Purcell. Purcell defeated Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime lost 6-4 6-4, while Alexander Zverev claimed a 6-4 7-6(3) win over Tallon Griekspoor. Agencies
